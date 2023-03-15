Web3 infrastructure provider Zeeve integrates support for Aptos Blockchain

Zeeve, a top-tier provider of Web3 infrastructure, has announced the integrated support for Aptos, a highly scalable and upgradable Layer1 blockchain, into its platform. With this integration, developers can consume blazingly fast APIs, and deploy reliable Aptos developer and validator nodes, over the cloud of their choice.

Aptos’ strong points, including the use of the MOVE programming language for fast and secure transaction execution, a pipelined and modular approach for improved performance, and the implementation of the BFT consensus mechanism, make it an ideal platform for developers to build on.

By integrating Aptos into its Web3 infrastructure stack, Zeeve is expanding the benefits of its reliable infrastructure stack not only to its 18,000+ registered developers, but also to all who are building or planning to build on Aptos. Zeeve fosters Web3 builders’ growth through robust DevOps capabilities, maximum uptime availability, fastest response time, and comprehensive security, enabling an enterprise-grade Blockchain infrastructure.

“We are immensely excited to offer this integration with Aptos, making it easy for all developers to start building on the ecosystem. With over 25+ protocol support, all 100% configurable, Zeeve is making sure Web3 is easy to use and accessible for all. We are proud to bring the full power of our tech stack to Aptos developers, empowering them to create innovative solutions and drive adoption of the Web3 vision,” says Dr. Ravi Chamria, Co-founder & CEO, Zeeve.

Zeeve’s integration with Aptos offers developers a comprehensive suite of features, including Aptos-managed nodes, secure RPC endpoints with military-grade security, developer-friendly optimized performance and availability, enterprise-grade uptime, ready-to-use plugins, and detailed monitoring dashboards alongside Aptos parameters with proactive alerts and notifications.

Zeeve is paving the way for a more secure, efficient future with its blockchain platform. With consistent innovation and an unwavering dedication to user needs, the platform is delivering cutting-edge solutions that optimize developer experiences and simplify enterprise infrastructure.

Speaking of the integration, Ghan Vashishtha, co-founder and CTO, Zeeve said, “Adding support for Aptos is another step in the direction of improving the dApp and developer ecosystem by meeting their requirements. Aptos developers and validator owners can build better and more decentralized apps using Zeeve’s node offerings, elastic APIs as well as the unique BYOC (Bring Your Own Cloud) feature to connect and deploy Aptos nodes on their own clouds supporting AWS, GCP, Azure, Tencent, DigitalOcean, Linode and more.”

As the blockchain industry continues to evolve, no-code platforms are quickly emerging as an integral part of the Web3 ecosystem, enabling tech innovators to access sophisticated tools for building advanced dApps. Leaders like Zeeve are leading the charge in this historic breakthrough by empowering developers with cutting-edge capabilities, to drive mass adoption and unleash a new wave of technological transformation.