Year ending quotes from AI and SaaS Startups

With the awareness increasing within the industry, SupplyNote won’t be left behind but will be at the centre of this transformation. We are planning to launch multiple initiatives to increase awareness within the industry of technologies that can make the life easier for everyone. — said Harshit Mittal, Co-founder and CTO of SupplyNote

The Food Industry has been growing consistently for the last decade, despite the later part of the decade being the pandemic. In 2022, we have witnessed that the industry has been making a comeback and is getting stronger than ever. The technology adoption within the industry is also increasing phenomenally. There are hundreds of startups starting every year dedicated to food tech and the market is still vastly untouched. But that is all about to change.

As we stand today, we offer a complete stack of software and services for F&B Businesses that allows them to completely outsource their supply chain without compromising on quality and at a more efficient cost model. With this vision, we believe 2023 will be a year where we can expect substantial growth and transformation within the industry. — said Kushang, Co-founder and CEO of SupplyNote

As the market is recovering from the pandemic, this year has been all about clarity for us. The business has witnessed 300 per cent Year-on-year growth in revenue, however major focus has been towards refining our offerings to further empower the F&B Industry. This year alone, we acquired a point of sale product to strengthen our SaaS offerings, pivoted our service vertical making it more pocket-flexible and solving wider problems for our customers. We also incepted a new business vertical to facilitate procurements for small to medium F&B enterprises.

2022 for us was more of a learning year for us. The reason to state this is because any technology when introduced in the market takes some time for getting its fair share of market acceptance. The same was the case with SuperBot. A technology which was built with the vision of Disrupting Calling, needed a lot of education, to make businesses understand what it does, how it does and what benefit it brings to them. Initially, we were trying to make everyone understand the technology, but later we realised that it’s the challenges and pain points of the businesses which need to be first identified and then addressed. That’s when we changed our approach, and instead of educating people about technology, we started discussing how SuperBot can help address all the communication-related challenges. Guess what? It worked for us!



And as stated by Bob Dole, “The best way to cope with change is to help create it”, its now that we have started getting our share of market acceptance. The name of the SuperBot has spread, and the technology is now known to businesses. Following this, we are now all set to enter 2023, to expand SuperBot in a full-fledged manner. When we say expansion it includes everything from technological upgrades, to coming up with more industry-specific use cases, supporting more languages as well as offering it in the international demography. We are really looking forward to the new year and to achieving the scalability which we have planned and projected.— said Sarvagya Mishra, Co-founder and Director of SuperBot (PinnacleWorks)



If we talk about 2022, it has been another year of a roller coaster ride for us. Because let’s keep the business perspective apart, being the Co-Founder and CTO, one thing which has always stayed on my priority list is to make SuperBot as advanced and smart as possible. But the journey, which might sound easy is a difficult one. Be it developing the Real-Time Fulfillment Functionality, which is yet offered by none at least in the Indian Market, building in-house ASRs with efficiency as high as 85% and introducing the DIY Platform, etc has their own challenges to overcome.

But today while standing at the end of the year, when once those features and functionalities which seemed next to impossible to introduce in such a short span, are live and working perfectly fine today, gives a sense of achievement. Talking about the next year, we are having expansion plans to enter the International Markets very soon, while spreading the wings to almost all the industrial segments in India & helping them address their communication needs. So yeah while keeping my eyes on the stars and feet on the ground, as said by Theodore Roosevelt, I am looking forward to the year 2023 and am all set to make SuperBot more and more advanced for disrupting calling in the near future.— Ankit Ruia, Co-founder and CTO of SuperBot (PinnacleWorks)

AI Startup- StaqU