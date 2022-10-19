Zoom announces availability of Zoom events in India to improve virtual experiences

ZVC India announced the availability of Zoom Events, an all-in-one platform with the power to produce immersive and engaging virtual experiences. Zoom Events combines the reliability and scalability of Zoom Webinars, Zoom Meetings and Team Chat in one comprehensive solution for event organizers, with the ability to produce live events for internal or external audiences of almost any size.

Since launching in 2021, more than 7,000 customers have used Zoom Events, and the platform has averaged more than 150 events daily. Zoom also hosted Zoomtopia 2021 on Zoom Events, delivering the latest and greatest in the world of communications to more than 30,000 virtual attendees worldwide.

Zoom Events enables businesses across industries to seamlessly host virtual and hybrid experiences including company events like all-hands and sales summits and external events like user conferences.

“The preference for virtual and hybrid events is growing as people continue to look for flexibility in how they connect, learn, work and attend events. Event organizers are on the lookout for a comprehensive, intuitive and easily scalable platform for hosting interactive and engaging events and Zoom delivers the perfect solution,” said Sameer Raje, General Manager & Head of India and SAARC Region at Zoom. “With Zoom Events, customers can produce and host impactful virtual experiences including customer, company and public events and reach more people in engaging ways. We are excited to bring this innovation to our customers in India to help them create memorable events which attendees will love.”

Value of Zoom Events:

● Fast and easy to deploy as a self-service solution

● Host a variety of events – single session, multi-day, multi-track or concurrent sessions

● Fosters meaningful connections with event networking features

● Drives attendee participation with interactive features including an Expo floor

● Increases collaboration and learning through integrated meetings and/or webinar sessions

● Simplifies post-event content management and on-demand viewing

● Delivers comprehensive analytics and reporting to track attendee engagement

Frost & Sullivan recently recognized Zoom with the 2021 Global Webinars and Virtual Events Market Leadership Award for its engaging, user-friendly, and reliable digital events platform.

“Zoom provides a reliable digital platform which makes it the undisputed leader in webinar and virtual events. The introduction of Zoom Events in India is another example of delivering on customer needs with innovative and easy-to-use solutions,” said Roopam Jain, Vice President of Research, Information and Communications Technologies at Frost & Sullivan. “As enterprises in India embrace virtual and hybrid events as a core part of their communications and collaborations strategy, they can look to Zoom Events to create one-of-a-kind, interactive and immersive virtual experiences.”