HPE unveils HPE Ezmeral, new software portfolio and brand

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) has introduced HPE Ezmeral, a new brand and software portfolio designed to help enterprises accelerate digital transformation across their organisation, from edge to cloud.

HPE Ezmeral spans a complete portfolio – including container orchestration and management, AI/ML and data analytics, cost control, IT automation and AI-driven operations, and security.

Today, HPE also introduced new HPE GreenLake cloud services, which provide an agile, lower cost, and consistent cloud experience everywhere. As part of this news, HPE announced that HPE Ezmeral Container Platform and HPE Ezmeral ML Ops will be made available as cloud services through HPE GreenLake to bring even greater speed and simplicity to containerised application development, and DevOps agility to the ML lifecycle.

Customers can run cloud-native or non-cloud-native applications in containers without costly refactoring, manage multiple Kubernetes clusters with a unified control plane, and leverage a high-performance distributed file system for persistent data and stateful applications through HPE Ezmeral Data Fabric and the KubeDirector open source project.

Now HPE Ezmeral Container Platform will also be delivered as a cloud service through HPE GreenLake.

HPE Ezmeral ML Ops software leverages containerisation to streamline the entire machine learning model lifecycle across on-premises, public cloud, hybrid cloud, and edge environments. The solution introduces a DevOps-like process to standardise machine learning workflows and accelerate AI deployments from months to days.

Customers benefit by operationalising AI / ML data science projects faster, eliminating data silos, seamlessly scaling from pilot to production, and avoiding the costs and risks of moving data. HPE Ezmeral ML Ops will also now be available through HPE GreenLake.

“The HPE Ezmeral software portfolio fuels data-driven digital transformation in the enterprise by modernizing applications, unlocking insights, and automating operations,” said Kumar Sreekanti, CTO and Head of Software for Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

He added, “Our software uniquely enables customers to eliminate lock-in and costly legacy licensing models, helping them to accelerate innovation and reduce costs, while ensuring enterprise-grade security. With over 8,300 software engineers in HPE continually innovating across our edge to cloud portfolio and signature customer wins in every vertical, HPE Ezmeral software and HPE GreenLake cloud services will disrupt the industry by delivering an open, flexible, cloud experience everywhere.”

“The effective use of data is a cornerstone for any government to unlock its full potential,” said Dr. Abdulla Al Kendi, Acting Executive Director of Technology and Policies, Abu Dhabi Digital Authority.

He added, “For this reason, Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA) has formed a strong partnership with HPE on a number of digitization and advanced data initiatives. The recent COVID-19 crisis has ushered in a new chapter to our collaboration with HPE. Using HPE Ezmeral ML Ops, ADDA is deploying leading-edge data science and AI/ML instrumentation to develop intelligent policies aimed at recovery and containment, preparedness and disease management and economic growth and revitalization. We’re pleased with the performance of the HPE Ezmeral ML Ops software so far and are very supportive of the steps HPE is taking to deliver MLOps software through HPE GreenLake.”

