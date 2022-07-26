Vijay Muthu, Head – Cloud Security ( India & SAARC), Fortinet Technologies India Pvt Ltd | CRN CLS

In this video:
+ Vijay Muthu, Head – Cloud Security ( India & SAARC), Fortinet Technologies India Pvt Ltd
+ Rajeev K Abichandani, Sr Manager – Channels, India / SAARC, Fortinet Technologies India Pvt Ltd
Topic: Securing the Cloud with Fortinet
Key Highlights:
1) Where ever the Cloud network goes, security follows
2) Digital and Cloud transformation are the 2 most important aspects of security
3) 91% of the enterprise have higher than planned Cloud usage due to Covid 19
4) Visibility and protection of the entire digital attack surface to better manage risk
5) Rise in threats, alerts, the knowledge needed with a declining rate of analysis available and lack of time is why security nowadays is important.
6) 3 pillars of our go to marketing strategy are law of engagement, route to market and specialize