Special Address by Anil Sethi, VP & GM – Channels, India, Dell Technologies | CRN CLS

In this video:
Special Address by Anil Sethi, VP & GM – Channels, India, Dell Technologies
Key Highlights:
1) Our partners have become friends and family to me in the last 30 years
2) We saw tremendous growth in the last 2 years; Last year was a big growth year in the history of Dell
3) We are growing across the cities ‘What next for us’ a big channel rollout campaign for the channel
4) A big refresh of IT in the country is needed, which will open a window of opportunities for the IT industry
5) Everything-as-a-Service model will be launched by Dell, a new subscription model
6) We will be a game changer in the market from 2 quarters from now
7) Existing sales force needs a new set of selling skills; Talent capital is very important to build for partners