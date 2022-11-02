Exclusive Video Interview with Andrew Habgood, Vice President, Partner Ecosystem, Red Hat and Ritesh Syal, Director, Partner Ecosystem, Red Hat India/SAARC

In an exclusive interaction with CRN India, Andrew Habgood, Vice President, Partner Ecosystem, Red Hat and Ritesh Syal, Director, Partner Ecosystem, Red Hat India/SAARC shares insights into how the company ensures that partners not only act as catalysts for customer success but are important multipliers of enterprise open source by adopting Red Hat solutions, from emerging technologies to hybrid cloud infrastructure.
