Sustainability is becoming a key focus, and distribution must contribute: V. S. Hariharan, Group CEO, Redington Limited

Redington Limited, a leading distributor of technology products and services, acts as a bridge between technology manufacturers and a diverse customer base. In a video interaction with CRN India, V. S. Hariharan, Group CEO, Redington Limited, shared insights into the company’s strategic initiatives and future outlook. He highlighted the company’s strong commitment to innovation and highlighted that sustainability is becoming increasingly important, with distribution having a significant role to play in contributing to it. Hariharan also discussed the opportunities and challenges within the Indian IT and channel industry and how the sector is navigating a wave of rapid technological advancements, particularly in areas such as AI, cloud computing, and cybersecurity.