Sustainability is becoming a key focus, and distribution must contribute: V. S. Hariharan, Group CEO, Redington Limited

Redington Limited, a leading distributor of technology products and services, acts as a bridge between technology manufacturers and a diverse customer base. In a video interaction with CRN India, V. S. Hariharan, Group CEO, Redington Limited, shared insights into the company’s strategic initiatives and future outlook. He highlighted the company’s strong commitment to innovation and highlighted that sustainability is becoming increasingly important, with distribution having a significant role to play in contributing to it. Hariharan also discussed the opportunities and challenges within the Indian IT and channel industry and how the sector is navigating a wave of rapid technological advancements, particularly in areas such as AI, cloud computing, and cybersecurity.
Home Videos Exclusive Interviews Sustainability is becoming a key focus, and distribution must contribute: V. S....
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
- Advertisement -
Latest article
Dynatrace Joins the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association
Dynatrace, has become a member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA) to provide customers with enhanced cloud security solutions through continuous innovation and...
BCT Digital partners with a prominent mid-segment Private Bank to strengthen credit monitoring with...
BCT Digital, announced that a prominent mid-segment Private Bank has selected its rt360 Early Warning System (EWS) to automate and strengthen bank’s credit monitoring...
Axis Introduces Next-Generation Imaging, AI-Powered Analytics, and Cybersecurity with ARTPEC-9 SoC
Axis Communications announces the release of its ninth-generation system-on-chip (SoC), ARTPEC-9, designed to address key challenges in today’s security surveillance systems. With ARTPEC-9, security...
- Advertisement -