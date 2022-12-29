In this video:
Girish Hasurkar, Director, Inner Space Computers shares his views at the Partner Growth Forum, powered by Dell Technologies – Redington Limited, held on Wednesday, 7th December 2022 at the Hyatt Pune
Home Videos Partner Growth Forum Girish Hasurkar, Director, Inner Space Computers | Partner Growth Forum | Pune
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
- Advertisement -
Latest article
Electronic & semiconductor sector: 2022 Review and Outlook 2023
By Dr. Ajai Chowdhry, Founder, EPIC Foundation In 2022, the electronics and semiconductor industry observed a progressive growth in manufacturing and exports especially in the...
Trends in cyber security that will emerge in 2023
By Mr. Raj Sivaraju, President, APAC, Arete As businesses walk on the path of innovation in the wake of rapid digitization, building a robust cybersecurity...
Shailendra Pant, Proprietor, Safal Solutions | Partner Growth Forum | Ahmedabad
Dell Technologies - Ingram Micro | Partner Growth Forum - Ahmedabad | 22nd December 2022
- Advertisement -
thanks for sharing such a nice information