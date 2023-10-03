Adobe Express and Photoshop Unlock New Creative Possibilities on Google Chromebook Plus Devices

Now more than ever, creators need access to tools that empower them to express themselves with greater efficiency and without constraint. At Adobe, we’re continuing to deliver valuable, new creative tools directly in the hands of creators to empower them to work at the speed of their imagination.

Adobe is excited to announce that we’re bringing Adobe Photoshop on the web to new Google Chromebook Plus devices – and expanding availability of our popular all-in-one creativity app Adobe Express to all Chromebooks, including Chromebook Plus devices. These powerful creative tools include Adobe Firefly-powered generative AI features, now available for commercial use, bringing an incredible collection of new creative capabilities directly into the hands of Chromebook Plus users. With Photoshop on the web and Express, creators of all skill levels can now unlock new creative possibilities and seamless workflows to edit and create content whenever and wherever inspiration strikes.

Photoshop on the web is our newly streamlined, browser-based experience inspired by the desktop version of Photoshop that everyone knows and loves. And now available to all Photoshop users, Photoshop on the web includes some of Photoshop’s most popular innovations, ranging from core editing tools and quick actions to presets and more, all while simplifying the image editing experience for newer creators. For the first time on Chromebook Plus devices, Photoshop on the web enables everyone to create in magical new ways with Adobe Firefly-powered features including Generative Expand and Generative Fill, which allow users to extend images beyond their original edges and add or remove objects with speed and ease.

In addition, Adobe Express, the AI-first all-in-one creativity app makes it fast, easy and fun for Chromebook Plus users of all skill levels to design and share standout content with more Firefly-powered features including Text to Image and Text Effects to generate stunning content in seconds. Express is being used by millions of users globally—from students to solopreneurs to creative professionals to small businesses to the largest Enterprises—to create captivating social content, compelling videos, visually stunning PDFs, digital cards and flyers, engaging book reports and resumes and more.

Even more creative possibilities for Chromebook Users

As the perfect companion to Photoshop, Adobe Express empowers all users to create faster with Photoshop design assets right in Adobe Express. With linked files, your assets always stay in sync across apps. Chromebook Plus creators can also work seamlessly across applications, combining Photoshop on the web with Adobe Express. Start with Photoshop and continue the creative journey in Express, or choose from thousands of professionally designed Express templates, generate custom images and text effects with Firefly, and use quick actions to simplify one-click tasks including remove background, resize image and video, convert to gif, and more.

Adobe and Google enabling creativity and productivity for all

Our Adobe-Google partnership has been built on a longstanding goal of enabling creativity and productivity for all. Adobe and Google have worked together to bring Adobe Express to some of Google’s most popular devices and platforms, including Chromebook devices for all K-12 students and teachers across the U.S., a Google Chrome extension for Adobe Express, and Google Classroom add-ons.

Earlier this year, Adobe and Google announced they will bring Firefly – Adobe’s family of creative generative AI models – to Google’s experimental conversational AI service Bard and enable users to continue their Firefly creative journeys in Adobe Express. With the new Google Bard integration, users of all skill levels will be able to describe their visions to Bard in their own words, create Firefly-generated images directly in Bard, and then modify them to create beautiful designs in Adobe Express. Adobe and Google are approaching this partnership through a creator-focused lens to deliver creative generative AI to millions of additional people.