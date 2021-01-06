TAIT re-elects its board for 2021

Trade Association of India (TAIT) recently held its AGM where the board unanimously re-elected Samir Parekh as President and Viren Bavishi as its General Secretary of TAIT for yet another term. While Samir Mehta was elected as Vice President and Pravin Dhoka took charge as treasurer.
Additionally, the two new directors were elected unopposed to the TAIT board. The Mumbai based IT traders association has completed its 25 years of establishment. Founded in 1996, TAIT has been consistently and tirelessly working to resolve all the challenges that are being faced by their members, including market discipline, vendor problems and evolving its members on new trends and growth oriented measures.
TAIT board for the year 2020-21 is as follows:
Samir Parekh, President, Brainpoint Computer Consultancy
Samir Mehta, Vice President, Computer Corner
Viren Bavishi, General Secretary, Sapphire Micro Systems
Pravin G.Dhoka, Treasurer, Ortek Computers
Magan Gangani, Director, Newtrack Computers
Parag Shah, Director, Futech Computers
KR Chaube, Director, Kaltech Digital
Vijay Goel, Director, Miracle Tech Distributors
Vivek Gandhi, Director, Arista e-commerce
If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]