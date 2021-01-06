TAIT re-elects its board for 2021

Read Article

Trade Association of India (TAIT) recently held its AGM where the board unanimously re-elected Samir Parekh as President and Viren Bavishi as its General Secretary of TAIT for yet another term. While Samir Mehta was elected as Vice President and Pravin Dhoka took charge as treasurer.

Additionally, the two new directors were elected unopposed to the TAIT board. The Mumbai based IT traders association has completed its 25 years of establishment. Founded in 1996, TAIT has been consistently and tirelessly working to resolve all the challenges that are being faced by their members, including market discipline, vendor problems and evolving its members on new trends and growth oriented measures.



TAIT board for the year 2020-21 is as follows:

Samir Parekh, President, Brainpoint Computer Consultancy

Samir Mehta, Vice President, Computer Corner

Viren Bavishi, General Secretary, Sapphire Micro Systems

Pravin G.Dhoka, Treasurer, Ortek Computers

Magan Gangani, Director, Newtrack Computers

Parag Shah, Director, Futech Computers

KR Chaube, Director, Kaltech Digital

Vijay Goel, Director, Miracle Tech Distributors

