Digisol’s partners are at the core of its operation

Sarvesh Mishra, Head Sales and Marketing, Digisol Systems shares the company’s channel strategies for 2020.

What have been the key highlights of 2019 and how do you see 2020 shaping up as an important year for the IT channel industry?

The year 2019 was an eventful year as we launched new products series under our structured cabling solution- ConvergeX. The series consist of innovative and future ready products that aim to fulfil IT networking requirements of enterprises of today and tomorrow. We also introduced DITT- Digisol Institution of Technical Training program that focus on educating partners and system integrators community about forthcoming technologies in IT networking industry. We introduced a few schemes to motivate partners like trip to Thailand and Azerbaijan. The financial year 2020-2021 looks like a year of immense opportunities as we aim to fulfil the emerging IT Networking needs of the data centre, smart cities, etc., complementing newer technologies like Wi-Fi 6, 5G, Cloud, IoT, etc.

Can you point out the top three technology trends which the channel community should be betting on and why?

With technological advancements, the IT networking industry has been evolving very rapidly. 2020 is going to be the year for certain technologies, where these technologies will slowly make its way from a general idea to network implementation globally. Here are three technology trends that would have major impact on IT networking in 2020.

5G:

The fifth generation of mobile wireless communications promises to bring opportunities to businesses across all industries with greater ability to connect many more devices at once and move more data with its faster speed. 5G is the technology that will extend wireless connectivity beyond smartphones, and enhance machine-to-machine connections. Increased speed and network capacity will support new applications and connect more devices; including IoT applications used in industries like manufacturing, healthcare, energy, etc.

SD-WAN:

In 2020 the enterprises want a solution that can go beyond the basics while giving them a foundation for digital transformation and is cost-efficient too. SD-WAN not just offers security, performance, flexibility and scalability but also comes with enhanced tools for enterprises to track their WAN performance with real-time insights into their network.

Power over Ethernet:

Emergence of IoT, Big Data, Smart and Connected homes, cities has led to adoption of PoE powered devices with the rise in usage of Internet of Things (IoT) applications it is predicted that more than 700 million PoE-enabled Ethernet switch ports and 280 million PoE devices are expected to ship in the next five years, according to market research firm Dell’Oro Group.

Please list out the top channel directions which your company has set for its partners and where should partners invest to be aligned with these directions?

Digisol has a regional distribution model through which we could serve our customers in various cities across the country. Our endeavour is to always provide innovation technological solutions that could digitally empower our customers’ businesses. Our partners are fully supported to buy these products from the regional distributors in their respective region. Our partners are at the core of our operation, we are constantly evolving our product portfolio so that we can enrich our partners with opportunities to sell latest products and sell more. We have been also conducting various training programs for partners under DITT (Digisol Institution of Technical Training) program, DITT comprises of training programs- DIGISOL Certified Cabling Installer (DCCI), DIGISOL certified FTTH Expert (DCFX), DIGISOL Certified Switching professional (DCSP), and DIGISOL certified Wireless professional (DCWP) & Step Up.

