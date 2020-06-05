Pegasystems introduces Pega Process Fabric

Read Article

New cloud software weaves together disparate technologies to improve customer, employee, and partner experiences

Pegasystems has announced Pega Process Fabric, a new cloud-based software architecture designed to radically streamline how organizations drive work across distributed enterprise technologies. With minimal deployment effort, this “platform for platforms” breaks down technology silos to unify work across the enterprise and help improve user experiences for employees, customers, and partners.

Even in today’s hyperconnected world, organizations still suffer from disconnected software systems that prevent them from reaching their full potential. With trillions spent on enterprise software every year, organizations are often left with bloated tech stacks or disjointed cloud systems full of incompatible point solutions. As a result, frustrated employees hop from app to app just to complete basic tasks while equally frustrated customers face slow and inconsistent service.

Available through Pega Platform, Pega Process Fabric combines the power of dynamic APIs, an open UX framework, UI components, robotic automation, and data virtualization to bridge connectivity gaps from end to end. This silo-busting software weaves together enterprise technology from different vendors into a unified “platform for platforms.” While the individual components still operate independently behind the scenes, they act as one cohesive whole to users and customers.

This approach changes the way work gets done across an organization by:

Enabling employees to work smarter: With interwoven experiences, employees can work across Pega and non-Pega applications within a single user interface – which helps eliminate inefficient screen switching. An Interwoven Worklistconsolidates tasks for each employee in one place and uses AI to help ensure the most important work gets top priority.

Providing leaders with better visibility into work: Managers and executives can see how and where work is being done across the entire enterprise. Process insight analytics give leaders a full view into in-progress and completed work across systems and business units.

Connecting partners into workstreams: As organizations increasingly expand their ecosystems, Pega Process Fabric helps them and their partners tie their systems together and operate as a unified team. This allows everyone to track progress, share data, and automate work across organizational boundaries.

Freeing IT teams from inefficient development work: With Pega’s low-code model-driven architecture and software reuse, businesspeople can easily connect systems into Pega Process Fabric themselves in just minutes. This takes pressure off of IT teams to continuously connect new software to the fabric to meet the latest market needs.

How It Works: The Power of Center-out

The difference lies in Pega’s unique business architecture approach. Rather than recoding each siloed channel from the top-down or reengineering complicated backends from the bottom-up, Pega Process Fabric cuts through IT complexity from the Center-out. Pega applies business logic and intelligence in this new, more agile center layer to weave workstreams together without disrupting the existing infrastructure. This effectively creates a new type of platform that helps other platforms run better together. Now organizations can unite and optimize their enterprise stack to do better work for their stakeholders.

Availability

Pega Process Fabric capabilities will be rolled out in stages through Pega Platform. Many are available today, including dynamic APIs and data virtualization. Interwoven Worklists and process insight analytics are expected in Q3 this year.

