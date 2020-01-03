Printlink Computer and Communication growing 70-80% in enterprise system integration business

Printlink Computer and Communication’s inception goes back to 1997 as a local IT system integrator and over the years, the company has established itself as the largest IT enterprise SI in Odisha, in the government sector through innovative technologies across of networking, network security, information security, data centre, converged communication, wireless technology, security and surveillance solutions, application development and management and data analytics.

Printlink has already been maintaining country’s top two NeGD projects for Govt of Odisha. In 2014, Printlink was awarded with the contract for HSWAN under Turn Key solution for five years.

“We have been growing at a rate of 70-80 per cent in the enterprise system integration business. This year we feel very proud to be awarded with the contract for migrating the IPv4 address of OSDC, OSWAN, HOSWAN and SecLan (Odisha Secretariat LAN) to IPv6 in line with the national e-Governance plan. Odisha is one among very few states to take this initiative. Migration work has already been started with great success. Recently we were also awarded with Bharat Net NOC project, which puts us into the telecom domain as SI. Under e-Prison initiatives we have been awarded with a new project where network connectivity to all 87 prisons of Odisha will be provided. We have been working very closely with almost all leading OEMs,” said Rajesh Kumar Dora, MD, Printlink Computer & Communication.