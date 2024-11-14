Accenture and PUMA India collaborate to build next gen supply chain network

Sports brand PUMA India and Accenture have teamed up to further strengthen PUMA’s supply chain and distribution network in the country. By leveraging Accenture’s expertise in digital twin technology, the collaboration aims to drive faster fulfilment and reduce operational costs for the company.

Accenture’s advanced analytics-led solution has redesigned PUMA India’s supply chain and distribution model, spanning large hubs and regional warehouses, to meet consumer demand across all states and union territories with enhanced efficiency. With this, the sports brand is further redefining its fulfilment centre layouts, improving material flow, and enabling faster dispatches — ensuring it stays ahead of evolving consumer expectations with quicker deliveries and reduced shipping costs.

Accenture’s solution, set to be implemented across PUMA India’s eCommerce and offline channels, aims to increase order speed of delivery by up to 70% and reduce supply chain costs by up to 10%. It is also expected to help the company double its express-delivery capabilities for online orders.

Commenting on the collaboration, Karthik Balagopalan, managing director of PUMA India, said, “As the leading sports brand in a competitive and growing digital commerce market, speed and efficiency are key to providing an excellent brand experience and building customer loyalty. To keep up our growth momentum and serve our customers better, we are constantly looking at ways to improve our processes and the quality of distribution. Working with Accenture as our consultant to design a mature, analytics-powered future ready supply chain and distribution network will allow us the flexibility to adapt and scale our operations as per the evolving needs of our huge customer base across tiers.”

Saurabh Kumar Sahu, who leads Accenture’s India business, added, “Consumers have an array of choices in products, channels, prices, and delivery options. Brands wanting to successfully compete for share of mind and wallet need to reinvent their supply chains to improve speed to market, scale their operations, and become more agile, relevant, and sustainable. Using advanced analytics, this collaboration builds a solid foundation to drive profitability, operational efficiency, and sustainability for PUMA in India.”

The collaboration is expected to help PUMA India achieve its sustainability goals faster, through reduction in carbon emissions by being closer to both consumers and suppliers. Accenture has also worked with third-party logistics partners to equip PUMA India’s fulfillment centers with sustainable infrastructure such as solar power, reusable assets, and electric vehicle (EV) charging stations.