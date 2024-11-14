TVS Electronics unveils ‘One Box Solution’ for Retail

TVS Electronics has introduced cutting-edge Point-of-Sale (POS) systems named the ‘One Box Solution’ for Retail powered by Intel processors. This innovative solution merges TVS Electronics’ long-standing expertise in retail solutions, underscoring the company’s commitment to introducing indigenous products and fostering innovation to deliver significant value and comprehensive POS solutions to Indian retailers, ensuring a seamless plug-and-play experience. One Box Solution for Retail offers State-of-the-art Touch POS systems powered by high performing Intel processors, which also comes pre-installed with a billing software. As part of the solution the retailers can also choose from a wide range of peripherals like scanners, cash counting machines, cash drawers and more.

India’s retail market is set for transformative growth, with projections to reach an impressive $2 trillion within the next decade, according to a report. Designed for the next stage of retail growth, the One Box Solution for Retail will support retailers in transforming their operations.

With a deep focus on both operational efficiency and improved customer experience, this offering comprehensively integrates all present computing requirements, including billing, inventory management and smart device management. Additionally, it provides valuable data insights and easy connectivity for retailers to prosper in both offline and online retail environments. The unique solution helps overcome the shortcomings of dealing with generic desktops, third-party billing software and compatibility issues, acting as a single-point solution provider for hardware and billing. The hardware can be customised for retailers’ specific operational needs, paired with a feature-rich support system to improve efficiency and customer experience.

C Balaji, Vice President – PSG Business, TVS Electronics said, “Made-in-India-for-India has been our motto since inception and we have been dedicated to enhancing the efficiency and profitability of Indian businesses. As the country gears up to become a $300 billion electronics industry by 2025, we remain committed to supporting this growth story by bringing cutting-edge technology to the retail sector in India.”

“With evolving customer behaviour, increased adoption of online channels, and soaring expectations for convenience in offline experiences, it is crucial to address both needs. As a future-forward organisation, we strive to clear all hurdles in technology adoption by offering a comprehensive retail solution – a single point solution platform, competitive pricing, and expertise in retail automation technology. Our One Box Solution for Retail furthers this commitment by consolidating all the needs of the retailer both hardware and software into one convenient package. We provide cutting-edge product solutions tailored for all types of retailers, from small and medium-sized businesses to large enterprises, as well as unorganised sectors,” he further added.

At the forefront of retail innovation, TVS-E’s Comprehensive Retail Solutions (CORE) offers a suite of products and solutions including POS hardware, Terminal Management Systems to manage multiple POS terminals in one dashboard), Video Analytics, Track and Trace Solutions, Edge Shelf Labelling, Robust Billing Software and Warranty/Repair Management and Customer Support Services on one platform.

Embracing the era of digital transformation, TVS-E Pay, a user-friendly billing solution was launched to empower small and medium-sized retail businesses to optimise operational efficiency and maximise profitability.

In addition to this, TVS-E has partnered with leading retail billing software providers like SnapBizz, RoyalPOS, and QueueBuster. These collaborations aim to address the diverse retail formats and businesses with comprehensive solutions that integrate hardware and billing software seamlessly, promoting the benefits of advanced POS systems through industry associations.

This announcement comes on the back of TVS Electronics recently introducing their state-of-the-art Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) at their Tumakuru (Karnataka) facility.