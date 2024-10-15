Aditya Birla Housing Finance partners with BharatPe to revolutionise secured lending

Aditya Birla Housing Finance (ABHFL), a fully owned subsidiary of Aditya Birla Capital Limited announced a strategic partnership with BharatPe, a renowned Indian fintech company to facilitate access to home loans and loan against property for merchant partners.

ABHFL is the first housing finance company to partner with BharatPe, offering streamlined access to secured lending through advanced digital solutions, significantly enhancing the user experience. This collaboration enables ABHFL to offer Home Loans (HL) and Loans Against Property (LAP) to over 1. 3 crore merchants of BharatPe across 450+ cities, with a strong focus on Tier 2 and 3 markets.

Backed by ABHFL’s financial expertise and BharatPe’s vast network, the partnership aims to provide seamless access to customised financing solutions for both, existing as well as new merchants.

Merchants can initiate loan applications directly through the BharatPe app, and avail benefits like faster processing, enhanced transparency, and real-time updates. The partnership is poised to deliver region-specific, innovative financing solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of BharatPe’s diverse merchant base.

Mr. Pankaj Gadgil, MD & CEO, Aditya Birla Housing Finance Ltd., said, “At Aditya Birla Housing Finance, with customer at the heart of everything that we do, it is our constant endeavour to align our solutions with the evolving digital needs of our customers. This partnership with BharatPe enables us to expand our digital footprint while offering customised region-specific financial solutions to their vast digital ecosystem. It will empower a larger segment of the population to achieve their homeownership dreams with greater ease and efficiency. This initiative underscores our commitment to providing a happy home loan experience and strengthens our role as industry innovators to make homeownership achievable for a wider range of individuals.”

Mr. Nalin Negi, CEO, BharatPe, said, “In August this year, we ventured into secured loans with the launch of Two-wheeler loans and Loans Against Mutual Funds, offered in partnership with renowned financial services companies. I am excited about our partnership with Aditya Birla Housing Finance that enables us to offer 2 new types of secured loans- Home Loans and Loans Against Property. I am confident that with this partnership, we will be able to add a new dimension to our existing association with our merchants. This partnership will enable us to offer region- specific, digital first secured credit solutions to the merchants of Bharat. These categories of loans will also play a vital role in enhancing our engagement with our merchant partners, as we will be able to help them with credit for their big-ticket or once in a lifetime purchases. We stay committed to empower offline merchants across the country with our wide range of offerings and will continue to innovate to add new and relevant fintech products for the merchants and consumers across the country.”

ABHFL will cater to the diverse needs of BharatPe’s vast merchant network by offering innovative, customised financing solutions designed to meet the specific requirements of different regions across India. This signifies a new milestone in ABHFL’s dedication to broadening its digital presence and offering innovative financial solutions to a wider audience.