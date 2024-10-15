Trend Micro’s Midyear Report reveals India’s cybersecurity challenges

Trend Micro Incorporated unveiled its highly anticipated Trend Micro 2024 Midyear Cybersecurity Threat Report outlining India’s heightened cybersecurity risks. The report underscores India’s growing prominence as a prime target for sophisticated cyberattacks, such as email threats, ransomware and malware. With the nation’s digital infrastructure rapidly expanding across critical sectors like Banking, Government, and Manufacturing, India now stands at the forefront of global cybersecurity challenges. The findings reveal an urgent need for organisations to strengthen their defenses against evolving cyber threats.

Ransomware and malware surge

While Japan and The United States currently lead the world in malware detections, India ranks third worldwide with 4.7% of all detected threats. Regionally, India holds the 2 spot in Asia, responsible for 9.95% of malware cases, and dominates South Asia with a staggering 94.2% of all malware detections highlighting its increasing vulnerability in this area. Notable malware families like CoinMiner, fakeMS, and Mudyupdate present severe risks to the nation’s critical sectors.

On the ransomware front, India ranks 10 globally and 6 in Asia, with 1,17,200 ransomware threats detected in 2024—accounting for 2.95% of global and 4.97% of Asia’s ransomware incidents. In South Asia, India leads with 73.8% of ransomware cases, making it a dominant target. Key ransomware families such as WCry, Cobra, and GandCrab repeatedly attack critical industries like Banking, Government, and Manufacturing, which remain lucrative targets for financially driven ransomware gangs.

Escalating email threats in the region

India grapples with a surge in email-based attacks, ranking 2 globally, behind the United States and leading the charge in Asia. Out of 1,018 billion email threats worldwide, India accounted for an alarming 8.3%, translating to 84.17 million threats. Dominating South Asia, India is responsible for 92.27% of the region’s email-based incidents, underscoring the critical need for organisations to prioritise robust email security solutions to defend against this rising menace.

Commenting on the report’s findings, Sharda Tickoo, Country Manager for India & SAARC, Trend Micro said, “As cybercriminals employ increasingly sophisticated tactics, keysectors in the region are increasingly under attack from ransomware, email threats, and malware. Staying ahead requires a proactive, unified platform approach rather than fragmented solutions. Our report provides strategic insights for businesses to strengthen their defenses, especially as emerging technologies like generative AI transform the threat landscape. The time to shift from reactive to proactive cybersecurity is now, with a focus on comprehensive threat detection and heightened awareness.”

Furthermore, the report indicates that globally, cloud-based apps, services, and assets are at heightened risk as cybercriminals are exploiting exposed credentials and vulnerabilities. The lack of updated endpoint protection on unmanaged devices further exposes businesses to significant risks. Additionally, cybercriminals have capitalised on the growing interest in AI technologies by employing tactics such as jailbreaking existing LLMs, bundling legitimate AI software with malicious payloads, and utilising deep fake-generating AI tools.