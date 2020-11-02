Avaya OneCloud expands Platform Choice for UCaaS and CCaaS Offerings in India powered by Microsoft Azure

Read Article

Avaya will offer cloud-based communications and collaborations solutions and services for new and existing customers in India, powered by Avaya OneCloud™ and Microsoft Azure. Designed to enable customers on their journey to the cloud with a scalable, flexible and robust platform, the set of offerings helps build team engagement and drive enhanced customer experiences. The Avaya OneCloud portfolio meets the digital transformation needs of Indian organizations with a multi-cloud application ecosystem designed to help create unforgettable customer and employee experiences.

Launched at the first ever virtual edition of Experience Avaya India & SAARC, the offering combines Avaya OneCloud CCaaS and Avaya OneCloud UCaaS solutions with Azure, creating a series of compelling offerings designed to help Indian organizations supercharge their customer experiences while contending with the need for employees to work from anywhere.

Avaya OneCloud is a multi-cloud application ecosystem that provides for two key futures; the future of the customer experience centre to empower customer advocates and deliver the best customer experiences; and the future of the digital workplace to introduce new ways to work and be productive across the entire organisation. As a multi-cloud ecosystem, Avaya OneCloud combines the benefits of Avaya, partners and cloud platforms such as Azure.

The offering is available through three key Avaya partners – VIS Networks, AGC Networks, and Redington India – who will leverage the alliance to help their customers achieve enhanced operational efficiencies while delivering exceptional customer experiences.

Services and offerings hosted on Azure will be able to provide an SLA-led infrastructure to reduce total cost of ownership, improve productivity and ensure ease in scalability to help organizations meet dynamic demands with ease. This helps organizations in addressing BCP needs and mobility to enable work from anywhere both from a UC and CC perspective.

Avaya along with its complete portfolio of offerings is geared to provide customers with complete end-to-end IT solutions that ensure end customers have a single go-to vendor for all their needs. To compliment these solutions, our proactive additional services of G-NoC & G-SoC reduce the manageability burden on end customers.

Vishal Agrawal, Managing Director, India and SAARC, said: “We continue to help organizations across India as they navigate the challenges posed by COVID-19. With this new partnership, we’re enabling Indian businesses to not only contend with their changing needs, but to lead the charge into a digital future with incredible customer and employee experiences – with the increased flexibility cloud provides. The combination of our partners’ top-of-the-line integration capabilities, Microsoft’s immense cloud footprint, and Avaya’s leading contact center and unified communications technologies, makes for a strong proposition for Indian organizations looking to take their digital transformations to the next level.”

Venkatesh Krishnan, Executive Director, Commercial Partners, Microsoft India said, “This is a comprehensively packaged solution set for seamless engagement and operational efficiency of organizations, both for employees and customers. Built on a foundation of trust, Microsoft Azure empowers the digital transformation journeys of organizations, even in remote working environments. Partnering with Avaya and other partners like AGC Networks, VIS Networks and Redington India, we can reach out to more enterprises that can truly benefit from multi-cloud application scenarios.”

Speaking on the announcement, Sanjeev Verma, Whole-time Director and CEO of AGC Networks and President and CEO of Black Box Corporation, said “We understand our customer’s sensitivity to remain accessible to their customers. Combining AGC Networks’ reach, resources, integration know-how & local expertise with Avaya’s industry leading team and customer engagement approach and Microsoft Azure’s hosting capabilities – in a deployment model specifically adapted to the Indian market, we are happy to offer businesses a compelling reason to deploy enhanced communication capabilities to support their business goals and their customers’ needs through AGC Connect services. We intend to progressively launch these services in other global markets.”

“The strengths of the Avaya and Microsoft technology, combined with the speed to value created by a convenient, cloud-based consumption model will help us create compelling offerings that help organizations enhance customer experiences while enabling employees to work from anywhere,” said Umashankar Bantwal CEO, VIS Networks.

R. Venkatesh, Executive Vice President, Redington India, said, “With this offering, we can help businesses of all sizes – we could do a small case for 10 or 15 office users, or we can set something up for 3,000 users. Because the solutions are based on Avaya and Microsoft technologies, which support vast open ecosystems, we can combine advanced expertise with a new level of agility for companies large and small – it’s very exciting.”

