BD Soft and Foxit join hands to bring innovative PDF & eSign products to the Indian marketcc

Foxit is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with BD Soft, a prominent value-added IT security distributor in India. This collaboration will provide various growth opportunities and showcase Foxit’s advanced document management solutions in the Indian market. By leveraging BD Soft’s extensive channel partner network, Foxit expects to strengthen its presence in the South Asian region, marking a major milestone in its journey of innovation and growth as a leading PDF brand.



Recognised for its customer-centric and innovative approach, Foxit provides a suite of document productivity tools that meet the growing needs of Indian businesses across all industries, significantly contributing to India’s technological advancement as they transition to a fully digital environment. As more businesses adopt digital practices, Foxit’s advanced document solutions, including enterprise-level PDF editing, eSign, document security features, and AI-integrated tools, are essential for working in a paperless environment on any device, anywhere, anytime.



In terms of security, using third-party internet tools for file conversions often involves inherent risks, making it a necessity for businesses to find secure solutions. Foxit ensures robust protection for safe and efficient document management across desktop, mobile, and web platforms for millions of users worldwide. Beyond security, Foxit also provides tailored solutions for Indian SMEs and enterprises, facilitating a seamless digital transition with both on-premise or cloud platforms. With innovative offerings in secure document management and PDF control, Foxit empowers businesses to safeguard data, enhance productivity, and navigate the evolving digital landscape, ensuring long-term success against global threats.



Mr. Zakir Hussain, CEO of BD Soft, emphasised, “India’s burgeoning economy and digital transformation initiatives make it a strategic market for Foxit. With this partnership, we aim to bring the benefits of Foxit’s solutions to a diverse spectrum of users, including individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large corporations, leveraging the extensive reach of our network. Our company envisions contributing to India’s growth story by empowering businesses with innovative document solutions that align with the country’s evolving business landscape.”



Commenting on the partnership, Ms. Jenny Li, President of APAC at Foxit, said, “Foxit’s collaboration with BD Soft Distribution Pvt. Ltd. heralds a new era of PDF innovation. Together, we forge a path of efficiency and excellence, offering businesses worldwide unparalleled solutions. Our strategic alliance combines Foxit’s industry-leading expertise with BD Soft’s dynamic reach, promising transformative results. With a shared commitment to customer satisfaction and technological advancement, we are redefining the standards of PDF solutions and empowering users with seamless experiences. Through this partnership, we are unlocking new possibilities, driving growth, and delivering value to our clients.”



BD Soft, renowned for its extensive reach with over 2,000 channel partners, will market Foxit’s PDF suite of solutions across India. BD Software Distribution offers a diverse range of software solutions for SMBs to facilitate rapid growth through digital transformation. Their portfolio includes Bitdefender, endpoint security, DLP solutions, risk management, threat monitoring, activity monitoring, mobile device management, web application firewall, security operations centre, OCR, and digital document solutions, among others.