Cygnet.One and VIPRE Security Group forge strategic partnership to combat cyber threats in India

Cygnet.One has joined forces with VIPRE Security Group in a strategic partnership aimed at combating cyber threats in India. This collaboration brings together Cygnet.One’s industry expertise and VIPRE one of the world’s largest threat intelligence clouds and real-time behaviour monitoring products providing unparalleled protection against top online threats.

VIPRE’s reputation as a trusted and proven internet security solution is bolstered by its consistent 100% block rates and zero false positives, as verified by AV-Comparatives.

According to Usman Choudhary, General Manager and CTPO, VIPRE, “Our partnership is based on a shared vision of bringing the latest technology to solve business challenges. Our purpose-built solutions will help Cygnet.One to deliver IT security services easily, efficiently, and profitably to their clients in India”.

The strategic partnership between Cygnet.One and VIPRE is a significant step towards addressing the increasing demand for robust security solutions in India. By leveraging Cygnet.One’s deep industry knowledge and VIPRE’s advanced security technologies, the collaboration aims to provide comprehensive protection to businesses and individuals across the country.

“Our partnership with VIPRE reinforces our commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology solutions to our clients,” said Niraj Hutheesing, Founder and Managing Director of Cygnet.One. “VIPRE’s track record of excellence and their ability to combat even the most sophisticated cyber threats make them an ideal partner. Together, we are confident that we can effectively combat the growing menace of cyber-attacks in India and empower our clients with unmatched security.”

The Cygnet.One and VIPRE partnership represents a shared mission to ensure a safer digital environment for organisations and individuals in India. By combining expertise, experience, and advanced technologies, the collaboration aims to elevate the cybersecurity landscape and protect users against the ever-evolving threat landscape.