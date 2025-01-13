Bikash Joshi joins dMACQ Software as Chief Product Officer

dMACQ Solutions is proud to announce the appointment of Bikash Joshi as the company’s new Chief Product Officer (CPO). With a distinguished career spanning over one and half decades, bringing unparalleled expertise in product strategy, innovation and technology leadership.



With an impressive track record of leading innovative projects, Bikash previously held key roles at Jio, where he led the development of successful B2B SaaS products such as JioWorks, RServiceDesk, and JioCX. His focus on human-centric design and strategic leadership played a crucial role in driving customer satisfaction and business growth. Before his impactful stint at Jio, Bikash was a Shift Lead at Integreon, where he managed design teams, improved operational efficiencies, and ensured high-quality outputs. His leadership extended to mentoring designers and fostering collaboration, which laid the groundwork for his later achievements in product management. Bikash’s career also includes roles at McKinsey & Company, where he worked closely with global consultants to research and design high-impact business presentations, enabling effective communication of strategies and insights to drive client success. These diverse experiences enriched his expertise in cross-functional collaboration, customer engagement, and problem-solving.

Bikash Joshi joins dMACQ at a pivotal moment as the company continues its rapid growth and expansion into AI-powered digital transformation solutions. In his new role, Bikash will spearhead the development and enhancement of dMACQ’s flagship products, including DMS+, Flow+ and Forms+, ensuring they meet the evolving needs of businesses in the digital age.

“I am thrilled to join dMACQ Solutions and work with a dynamic team dedicated to revolutionising document and workflow management through cutting-edge technologies,” said Bikash Joshi, Chief Product Officer at dMACQ. “I look forward to driving innovation and delivering robust, user-centric solutions that empower businesses to achieve greater efficiency and compliance.”

At dMACQ, Bikash will focus on:

-Innovating AI and ML-driven capabilities for document management and workflow automation.

-Driving product scalability and adaptability to meet global enterprise demands.

-Enhancing user experiences through intuitive design and seamless integrations.

-Building partnerships to accelerate the adoption of transformative technologies.

Srikant Krishnan, MD of dMACQ, shared, “Bikash’s deep expertise and visionary leadership make him the ideal addition to our executive team. As we advance into the next chapter of growth, his insights will be instrumental in delivering groundbreaking solutions that redefine how organisations manage and utilise information.” dMACQ remains committed to empowering businesses through innovative technologies that simplify operations, ensure compliance and drive digital transformation. With Bikash Joshi at the helm of product development, the company is poised for continued success in the global marketplace.