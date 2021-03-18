RCTA elects Sugriv Singh Ranawat as president

Read Article

Rajasthan Computer Traders Association(RCTA) recently held its elections in Jaipur where Sugriv Singh Ranawat led his team to victory with a big margin.

Out of 340 members of RCTA 282 members voted which is approximately 83%. Elections were held in presence of entire election committee and members of RCTA with the new electronic system adopted by the hardworking election committee.

RCTA 2021 Election committee was led by Praveen Jain along with Rakesh Agarwal, Jugal Periwal and Manish Mittal. Elections were organized successfully and with 100% accuracy.

Super Seven out of the Eight of Sugriv Singh went on to win the RCTA elections of 2021 with a big margin of votes against team of Mihir Sharma.He has led RCTA previously 2 times in a row and last time stepped down for Mihir Sharma to lead the Association with dignity and hard work.

On winning 2021 elections Sugriv Singh thanked all members of RCTA for once again putting their faith in him and considering him worthy of leading the association for coming years. He also said “We have received 21+ votes from outstation members, which shows how much faith partners have put in our team. We are dedicated to be working for the members of the entire state. Thank you once again to all the outstation partners for supporting us from various corners of the state.”

On this victorious moment many senior members of RCTA were present at the venue to congratulate the winners. Kailash Gupta said “All 16 nominees who stood up for the elections are winners in my view as they came forward to work for the association’s betterment and development. Many Congratulations to the winners of this competition and we expect good, progressive work from you in the coming years. Development is what is foreseen from this new committee.”

Ashim Bhasin said “Congratulations to the winning team. From here starts your new journey where it is your prime duty to work in the favor and development of RCTA and its members. With technological advancements and using latest online tools and platforms as a beginning it is possible for RCTA to grow exponentially.” Many senior members also had a mutual suggestion to the winning RCTA panel of making a advisory committee of senior members who can provide their valuable suggestions and inputs on matters that require serious attention.

Rakesh (Zippy Sales) was amongst the only winner from Mihir Sharma’s team against the Super 8. Rakesh defeated Mohd. Farooq to become the new Treasurer of Rajasthan Computer Traders Association. Mihir Sharma, the outgoing RCTA President along with his entire team congratulated the new core committee of Rajasthan Computer Traders Association and promised to work for the betterment of the association.

Newly elected president Sugriv Singh Ranawat said, “It is not my victory but the members’ acknowledgment of the work done by my team in the previous work period. Now we will work with double enthusiasm and will not let the trust of the members break.”

