Brillio Expands Analytics Capabilities with Cognetik Acquisition

Read Article

Brillio, a digital technology consulting and solutions company, has announced the acquisition of Cognetik, a data and insights company with deep expertise in improving digital experiences for its customers. Cognetik enables companies across the globe, including Facebook, Pizza Hut and McDonald’s to build and implement analytics solutions that optimize customer experience to increase loyalty, drive revenue and advance business transformation. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The acquisition of Cognetik strengthens Brillio’s strategy to become the leading digital technology service provider in the world. The deal comes at an opportune time, when more than 75% of CEOs are looking to accelerate their company’s digital transformation, according to a new Fortune 500 survey.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Cognetik to the Brillio family,” said Raj Mamodia, Founder and CEO of Brillio. “This marks a significant milestone in Brillio’s growth journey, which continues its forward momentum even in a challenging market.” Adds Mamodia, “The industry depth and experience Cognetik brings in advanced analytics, particularly in the areas of customer experience personalization and web analytics , along with Brillio’s existing strength in data science and data engineering, will ensure our customers leverage insights from data and become more relevant than ever.”

Cognetik’s expertise further enhances Brillio’s analytics business, which has already scaled rapidly and has been growing at a CAGR of 30% over the last three years. Cognetik’s capabilities in customer and marketing analytics, customer experience, multi-channel experience optimization and experience within the Adobe ecosystem strengthens Brillio’s ability to provide clients with industry solutions for personalization and omni-channel experiences.

“Cognetik is very happy to bring its extremely talented team and customer analytics solutions to Brillio. We are excited about building the greatest analytics capabilities in the world with Brillio for our clients,” said Daniel Herdean, CEO and co-founder of Cognetik. “Our organizations share the same ‘fanaticism’ around customer success, and we can’t wait to roll up our sleeves and get to work together to deliver on it.”

Cognetik’s delivery presence in Romania will expand Brillio’s global delivery capability and enhance the company’s ability to onboard best-in-class talent in the EU continent and service clients in development centers outside of India.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@expresscomputeronline.com