Cleartrip appoints Joy Banerjee as Senior Director – Product Design

Cleartrip, one of India’s fastest-growing online travel companies, has announced the onboarding of Joy Banerjee as Senior Director – Product Design. Joy will be instrumental in elevating the design orientation of Cleartrip’s products and platforms to fortify its user experience and eventually the business outcome.

Joy is a seasoned design leader with over 2 decades of design experience including classical, computational and design strategy. He has spearheaded design innovations in enterprise applications, and consumer products across travel, education, insurance, healthcare and IT sectors. Joy’s cross-industry expertise will be integral in shaping Cleartrip’s user experience to bring greater simplicity, accessibility and seamlessness to its UI/UX.

Speaking on the appointment, Mrugendra Shintre, CTPO at Cleartrip, said “Customer experience is the centre of all our endeavours and ‘design’ is integral to moulding this experience. We are pleased to bring aboard, Joy Banerjee, who is an industry veteran and strongly imbibes Cleatrip’s creative vision and customer obsession.”

Commenting on his appointment,Joy Banerjee, said, “Cleartrip has always been known for its design – its products are simple, easy to understand and provide an uncluttered experience. I am excited to lead the product design charter at Cleartrip, especially in the post-pandemic world where there is a greater need for human-centric design. We need to build greater trust, flexibility and overall simplicity into our platforms. Cleartrip 2.0 is truly at an inflexion point. And I’m thrilled to be a part of this journey.”

During his illustrious career, Joy has worked extensively in the online travel and insurance domains, having designed products for companies like ebookers plc (now part of Expedia Inc), First Europa (pan-European insurance aggregator) and Isango! (global aggregator of online tours & activities, acquired by TUI Travel plc). Apart from leading Woodapple, the digital design agency he co-founded, Joy has been on the founding teams of several global startups, the latest being Sherlock AI – a US-based, conversational AI coaching platform. Joy is also an alumni of IDC School of Design, IIT Bombay.