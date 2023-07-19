Cognizant appoints 6 female Senior Vice Presidents

Since Cognizant CEO Ravi Kumar S joined Cognizant in January 2023, he has continued to share the importance of cultivating a diverse organization, one that reflects the world in which we live. In addition to focusing the company on three key imperatives – make Cognizant an employer of choice in its industry, accelerate revenue growth, and enhance operational discipline – a key priority has been to increase Cognizant’s diverse talent overall, including leadership positions.

Earlier today, Ravi shared with all associates six key appointments of women leaders, both promotions and new hires to Senior Vice President roles. Ravi stated, “these announcements are something we should collectively celebrate. Advancing diversity must be systemic, woven into everything we do starting with how we recruit and hire, develop, promote, engage and retain talent.”

Cognizant’s new and promoted women leaders

Elisa de Rocca-Serra has been promoted to SVP, EMEA General Counsel and Contract Lifecycle Risk Management (CLRM). In her newly expanded role, she is responsible for driving improved operational and financial outcomes by managing commercial risk throughout the entire client contract lifecycle. Elisa joined Cognizant in 2021.

Thea Hayden is now the SVP, Global Marketing. Thea leads an integrated marketing and digital experience team that creates compelling content designed to engage global audiences from brand to demand. This team is responsible for the Cognizant brand, design and creative services, social media, thought leadership and research. Thea joined Cognizant in 2020.

Patricia (Trish) Hunter-Dennehy was promoted to SVP, Healthcare Provider/Payor Business Unit. Trish’s remit includes revenue cycle management, clearinghouse businesses, hospitals, health systems and health tech companies. Her team supports the overall administration of healthcare in the U.S., including healthcare delivery. Trish joined Cognizant in 2015 as part of the TriZetto acquisition.

Sailaja Josyula was also promoted and is now the SVP, Intuitive Operations & Automation (IOA) for the Banking, Financial Services, Insurance (BFSI) industry for the commercial markets in North America as well as global delivery. She is also the Center Head for Hyderabad. Hyderabad is the second largest delivery center for Cognizant with over 56,000 associates. Sailaja joined Cognizant in 2018.

On July 5, Archana Ramanakumar rejoined Cognizant as SVP, Industry Solutions Group (ISG). Archana left Cognizant in 2020, where she gained valuable experience at LTI and LTI Mindtree. Not only does Archana bring valuable external experience to her new role, but she builds on the legacy she created from the time she joined Cognizant in 1996.

On July 17, Sandra Natardonato joined Cognizant as SVP, Partnerships and Alliances. Sandra is a seasoned veteran of the IT services industry and will add tremendous value as we build out our partnership and alliance ecosystem. Prior to Cognizant, Sandra spent 15 years with Gartner and 11 years with various professional services firms as a senior equity analyst.