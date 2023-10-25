CrowdStrike is the First Cybersecurity ISV Founded for the Cloud to Exceed $1 Billion in AWS Marketplace Sales

CrowdStrike reached another milestone today when it became the first cybersecurity independent software vendor (ISV) founded for the cloud to exceed $1 billion of software sales through AWS Marketplace. The milestone builds on the long-standing relationship between CrowdStrike and Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), occurring less than six years after CrowdStrike first made the AI-powered CrowdStrike Falcon platform available in AWS Marketplace. AWS Marketplace is a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from ISVs that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on AWS.

“CrowdStrike’s relationship with AWS has helped propel how companies build and secure their businesses in the cloud. Since bringing the AI-powered Falcon platform to AWS Marketplace less than 6 years ago, we’ve seen tremendous market demand from businesses and the partner community looking for faster, frictionless purchase paths where the Falcon platform is integrated into cloud consumption priorities,” said Daniel Bernard, chief business officer at CrowdStrike. “Our early work with AWS Marketplace as well as end-to-end execution across product and go-to-market – aligning customer, reseller, ISV, CrowdStrike, and AWS – is a differentiated example of modern software supply chain success.”

Building a Leading Cloud Go-To-Market

As businesses adopted AWS services in their cloud transformations, CrowdStrike’s presence in AWS Marketplace and mutual customer engagement with AWS yielded a winning formula. Across geographies, CrowdStrike and AWS sales teams work together to help customers secure their cloud consumption and broader enterprise cybersecurity use cases. Since launching in AWS Marketplace in November 2017, CrowdStrike has delivered:

Rapid growth – 3,000%+ CAGR in sales

Widespread customer success – >4,850 transactions; multiple transactions daily

Larger transactions – on average, CrowdStrike’s transactions on AWS Marketplace are >140% larger than in its other go-to-market channels

Making Cloud Security Frictionless and Integrated

As businesses embraced the cloud to accelerate growth and digital transformation, AWS and CrowdStrike play a critical role. CrowdStrike and AWS have fueled a strong and growing relationship, especially in areas like cloud security, where AWS and CrowdStrike offer end-to-end comprehensive protection enabling customers to build, run and secure cloud infrastructure and applications. With more than 20 integrations with AWS services, including AWS Control Tower, AWS Systems Manager, and Amazon GuardDuty – CrowdStrike delivers one of the most secure and frictionless cloud transformations for its customers.

As reported in CrowdStrike’s Q2 FY24 financial results, the company delivered a record quarter ending July 31, 2023 for its fast-growing cloud security business. In addition, ending ARR as of July 31, 2023 for CrowdStrike modules deployed in the public cloud grew to $296 million, up 70 percent year-over-year – larger than almost every cloud security vendor.

Creating Cybersecurity’s New Software Supply Chain

CrowdStrike has used AWS Marketplace to further accelerate CrowdStrike’s partner program and create additional value for the broader security community. Together with leading technology and reseller partners, CrowdStrike has created joint go-to-market strategies and customer offers.

“Zscaler and CrowdStrike offer true best-of-breed zero-trust solutions without compromise. Working with AWS, our partnerships have helped customers accelerate their transformation journeys to the cloud. Our joint collaboration has yielded larger deal sizes by orders of magnitude compared to other go-to-market channels,” said Punit Minocha, EVP business and corporate development at Zscaler.

“CrowdStrike helped us align with AWS as a solution provider – when we jointly work with customers, everyone wins resulting in faster sales cycles and larger deals,” said Allan Meyer, SVP partners, alliances, and solutions at Optiv.

“The partnership between Softcat and CrowdStrike has gone from strength to strength, and we have seen that accelerate with the introduction of CrowdStrike’s offering on the AWS Marketplace,” said Tim Jeans, VP Solution Sales at Softcat. “With our joint strategy over the last year, CrowdStrike has been Softcat’s highest performing ISV, and it’s not slowing down.”

CrowdStrike was recently awarded AWS’s prestigious 2023 US ISV Partner of the Year Award. The community success that CrowdStrike creates with AWS has led to AWS Marketplace innovations which align and include multiple partner types in customer purchase processes. Most recently, AWS and CrowdStrike announced a startup accelerator to usher the next generation of cybersecurity innovators who build on AWS and integrate with CrowdStrike.

“The AWS Marketplace was created to make it easier for customers to access the technologies they need to innovate and scale their businesses. CrowdStrike reaching $1 billion of cybersecurity software sales through AWS Marketplace underscores AWS Marketplace’s value in improving the SaaS purchasing experience for customers and partners,” said Chris Grusz, Managing Director Technology Partnerships at AWS. “AWS is committed to supporting third-party solutions that help companies grow their business in the cloud, and this milestone shows CrowdStrike’s commitment to delivering customer-centric solutions.”

CrowdStrike and AWS’s relationship helps customers adopt and secure the cloud. The two companies work together across industries, geographies, AWS products, and Falcon platform solution areas. The companies create technical integrations and solutions to help customers realise “better together” benefits. In addition, CrowdStrike and AWS work with other technology providers and partner types to help customers achieve superior cybersecurity outcomes. Being the first cybersecurity ISV founded for the cloud to surpass the $1,000,000,000 milestone in AWS Marketplace sales illustrates CrowdStrike’s market leadership, momentum, and future potential through the goal of continuing to use AI to disrupt cybersecurity in the cloud era.