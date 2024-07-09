D-Link actively upholds its commitment to the Electronic Waste Management Program

D-Link proudly reaffirms its commitment to environmental sustainability. D-Link India continues to follow the principles of Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) and has set-up e-Waste collection centres at multiple locations Pan India. This ongoing dedication highlights D-Link’s role as a responsible corporate entity and its unwavering support for eco-friendly practices.

In adherence to the E-Waste (Management) Rules, 2022, D-Link has consistently implemented robust measures to ensure the safe and environmentally responsible disposal of electronic waste. D-Link has set-up e-Waste Collection centres to collect end of life (EOL) product/ components, irreparable products, defective components and other E-Waste generated during sale and service process. All the E-Waste gathered is then disposed & processed through authorised recycler.

D-Link E-Waste Collection Centres are set-up in alliance with D-Link’s service network that includes – D-Link service centre, D-Link authorised service partner, Partner courier collection point. Customers can directly drop obsolete/ scrap D-Link product at their nearest centre & support the initiative.

Sustainable business practices are essential for the future of our planet, and D-Link is committed to efforts focused on mitigating the environmental impact of electronic waste. As a responsible corporate entity D-Link shall persist in implementing strategies that support environmental conservation and sustainability.