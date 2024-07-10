Rashi Peripherals announces strategic partnership with NinjaOne to enhance IT management solutions

Rashi Peripherals Limited, among the leading national distribution partners for global technology brands in India, announces its strategic partnership with NinjaOne a leading IT platform for endpoint management, security, and visibility. This collaboration aims to significantly enhance RP Tech’s portfolio by integrating NinjaOne’s comprehensive IT management solutions, addressing the increasing demand for robust remote monitoring and management tools, endpoint management, and backup solutions.

This partnership aligns with RP Tech’s strategic growth plans, particularly within the rapidly evolving security domain. By incorporating NinjaOne’s reliable and efficient IT management solutions, RP Tech is poised to meet the burgeoning needs of sectors such as small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs), enterprises, and managed service providers (MSPs). The addition of NinjaOne’s Platform, including Endpoint Management, Patch Management, Mobile Device Management (MDM), Remote Monitoring and Management (RMM), and Endpoint Backup and Security, enhances RP Tech’s offerings, positioning it as a leader in ICT management solutions.

On the partnership, Rajesh Goenka, CEO, Rashi Peripherals said, “Our partnership with NinjaOne is a strategic step towards enhancing our ICT management and security offerings in India. As the demand for robust endpoint security and management solutions continues to rise, driven by an increasingly remote and digital workforce, this collaboration will enable us to address the critical needs of our customers and partners across various sectors. By integrating NinjaOne’s solutions, we are positioned to meet these industry demands, underscoring our commitment to providing advanced and reliable technology solutions that support the evolving needs of the workforce.”

“Managing endpoints in today’s distributed organisational environments has become cumbersome, complex, and cost-prohibitive. For IT teams to effectively grow while saving time and resources, they need an innovative endpoint management platform that can scale alongside them,” said Victor Guerrero, Director of Channel and Alliances at NinjaOne. “Now, with NinjaOne’s Platform, RP Tech will be able to help organisations automate IT tasks to increase efficiency, improve productivity by consolidating technology stacks and saving time on simple tasks, and achieve greater resilience by reducing security risks.”

Recognizing the integral role of security in any organization, RP Tech’s distribution of NinjaOne solutions spans all customer segments, regardless of size. The focus of the partnership will be on key industry verticals including ITeS (Software & Technology), Healthcare, Education, BFSI, and Manufacturing. These sectors are identified as high-priority targets where the comprehensive suite of NinjaOne’s IT management solutions can address critical security needs and operational efficiencies.

The partnership with NinjaOne addresses a major pain point in today’s environment—endpoint management. Through this collaboration, RP Tech aims to grow and integrate complementary strategic solutions, establishing itself as a leading distributor in the software and security vertical across India and SAARC. This initiative reflects RP Tech’s commitment to providing advanced and reliable technology solutions that support the evolving demands of the industry through its cutting-edge technology offerings and vast distribution network.