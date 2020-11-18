Dell Technologies improves PowerStore pricing to give partners greater flexibility and profitability

Read Article

In yet another example of our commitment to being Simple, Predictable and Profitable for partners, Dell Technologies is providing partners with a 20 percent upfront discount on its improved PowerStore deals, via Channel. A new ‘Deal Desk’ partner support service will also be provided to help drive more PowerStore wins.

Dell Technologies has already shipped over 300 PowerStore units to over 40 countries, since its launch in May. To boost the sales via channel partners, changes have been in implemented to the internal direct sales force to drive more partner engagement. A compensation-neutral plan has been created to let Dell’s direct sales teams make the same compensation on PowerStore deals if they leverage a partner who is using a discounted price. Effective this week, Dell partners can now achieve 20 percent up-front discount on an entire PowerStore deal through a combination of back-end and front-end rebates with approved deal registration.

Anil Sethi, Vice President & General Manager, Channels, Dell Technologies, India said, “Dell Technologies is committed to its partners and customers and we have implemented multiple initiatives to help the channel partner community serve their customers better. To enable them further, we have improved our PowerStore pricing in form of increased front-end discount to give partners greater flexibility and profitability.” He further added, “Partners are key to our midrange storage strategy and it is an opportunity for partners to be involved in the fastest growing storage market.”

Ramesh Kamath, Founder-Director, connecTech India said, “The data-centric architecture of Dell PowerStore gives our customers the unique advantage of using both scale-up & scale-out capabilities on a proven platform. The features it offers, such as Storage Class Memory support & VMware integration are being viewed by IT Teams as future-proof and hence have become a salient expectation from an enterprise class storage product. In addition to scoring high on availability and automation, PowerStore has exceeded performance expectations, as observed during POCs. With the PowerStore platform, we sure are finding ourselves in a superior position to continue winning against competition.”

PowerStore is Dell’s midrange all-flash storage platform built from the ground up. It is a scale-up, scale-out container-based architecture with built-in future-proof technology to address the challenges of an ever-increasing number of workloads. With built-in machine learning and automation, PowerStore is a programmable infrastructure that aims to streamline application development and reduce deployment time from days to seconds with VMware integration and support for orchestration frameworks including Ansible, VMware vRealize Orchestrator and Kubernetes.

