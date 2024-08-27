Delta IT Network delivers Rs 2 crore IT infrastructure for Suzuki Motors

Eyes Rs 5 Crore Revenue from Kharkhoda Plant Delta IT Network has continued its decade-long partnership with Suzuki Motors by providing a tailored IT infrastructure solution worth Rs 2 crore for the company’s Gurugram Plant in Manesar. Over the past quarter, Delta ITN has delivered an extensive range of IT hardware, including 150 Lenovo desktops, 100 Lenovo laptops, Cisco switches, routers, and access points, as well as 1700 CP Plus cameras.

This comprehensive setup is aimed at enhancing the operational efficiency and security of Suzuki Motors existing facility. Mr. Vikrant Diwan, Vice President of Delta IT Network, commented, “Suzuki Motors has been a valued client for over a decade, and our strong relationship continues to thrive. As their tech partner, we have successfully equipped their Gurgaon Plant with a robust IT infrastructure. We also have an Open Rate Contract (ORC) in place to ensure prompt and efficient delivery for their passive infrastructure needs.”

Suzuki Motors is currently expanding its operations with a new plant being established in Kharkhoda, near Najafgarh. This district is emerging as a significant auto ancillary hub, with notable investments from auto giants like Maruti Suzuki, JBM, Uno Minda, and Machino Plastics. Pooja Makkar, Key Account Manager at Delta ITN, who manages the Suzuki Motors account, said, “Suzuki Motors is adopting new technologies for their next phase of growth. The Kharkhoda plant is anticipated to be larger than their existing Gurgaon-Manesar facility. We are in regular contact with their IT heads and project team and are targeting a Rs 5 crore business opportunity with this major project.” Mr. Diwan added, “Suzuki Motors is pleased with our long-standing services.

With an Annual Rate Contract (ARC) in place, we anticipate generating Rs 5 crore in revenue from IT solutions and services for their new Kharkhoda Plant in the near future. We have engaged OEMs like Cisco, Aruba, Lenovo, Crowdstrike, and Escaler to support their upcoming facility.” Sources at Suzuki Motors shared that Delta IT Network had previously upgraded their access control system at the Gurgaon plant, which houses over 6,000 employees. The upgrade automated seven entry-exit gates with 80 VIRDI FRS (Face Recognition Systems).

Mr. Deepanshu Chauhan, CEO of Delta IT Network, emphasized, “Delta IT Network is committed to value-centric service and client satisfaction. Suzuki Motors is one of our esteemed clients, and we look forward to continuing our close collaboration on their upcoming project in Kharkhoda.”