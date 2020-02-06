DIGISOL unveils DG-GR6821AC XPON router for smart home networking

Read Article

To keep up with increasing bandwidth demands of home users, DIGISOL Systems has introduced DG-GR6821AC Dual Mode GPON/GEPON Wi-Fi Router with 1 PON , 2 GE Port & 1 FXS Port. The newly unveiled 867 Mbps Wi-Fi router is designed for fulfilling FTTH ultra-broadband access and triple play service for home and SOHO users.

The DG-GR6821AC XPON ONU router is ideal for Fiber-to-the-Home solution, as it allows users to realize triple play service applications (Voice, Video and Data) through its different interface ports. The device is fully compliant to the ITU-T G.984.x GPON & IEEE 802.3ah EPON standards. DG-GR6821AC converts the fiber optic signal into the electric signal at the user side and ensures reliable Fiber Optic Ethernet services to residential users through fiber-based network infrastructure. It terminates the PON on user side to provide triple play services to the user. Compliant with the ITU-T G.984 GPON standard, DG-GR6821AC supports maximum data rates of up to 2.5 Gbps downstream & 1.25Gbps upstream. Its speedy and stable performance makes it an ideal choice for lag-free online gaming, streaming HD Content, and other bandwidth-intensive tasks.

DG-GR6821AC is a dual mode ONU, thus works on both GPON and Gigabit EPON technology, the device can detect and exchange PON mode automatically. The WAN supports both bridge & route mode for realizing various applications. The device comes with support for wireless 802.11ac standard thus providing high-speed wireless experience on the less congested 5 Ghz band.

It features dual-stack (IPv4 and IPv6) support to ensure compatibility with the next generation of the Internet and enables a range of new services and improved user experience. It supports NAT/firewall and basic layer 3 routing functions as well.

The router comes with plug and play feature. Its auto-detecting, auto-configuration, and auto firmware upgrade feature makes the configuration simple, and enables deployment of security solutions quick.

The DG-GR6821AC Dual Mode router is priced at Rs. 2999/- and comes with 1 years of warranty.