Ericsson increases Vodafone Idea network share in India through major 4G and 5G deals

Indian communications service provider Vodafone Idea (Vi) has strengthened its longstanding network partnership with Ericsson through the award of major 4G and 5G contracts which will see Ericsson extend its network share.

Ericsson will upgrade 4G and deploy 5G across the Indian telecom circles it already powers for Vi. In addition, Ericsson will provide 4G and 5G services in the telecom circles of Delhi, Kerala, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, thereby increasing its footprint and market share with Vi substantially.

This significant development marks a new milestone in the long-standing collaboration between the two companies, reinforcing their commitment to providing a strong digital infrastructure in India.

As part of this contract, Ericsson will deploy energy-efficient and lightweight Ericsson Radio System products such as mid-band Massive MIMO antenna-integrated radios to ensure best-in-class network performance in the Vi network.

The deployment of 5G is a crucial part of Vi strategy to deliver high-quality network capabilities, enabling faster, more reliable connectivity to meet the growing demands of its customers.

Akshaya Moondra, CEO, Vi says: “Collaborating with Ericsson will enable Vi to modernise its 4G network and rapidly deploy a world class 5G network. 5G deployment will enable us to seamlessly manage the growing data traffic on the Vi network, provide secure and reliable connectivity while enhancing the customer experience from the network.”

Jagbir Singh, CTO, Vi says,” Ericsson’s energy-efficient 5G Radio Access Network (RAN) products and solutions from the Ericsson Radio System portfolio will be deployed in the 4G and 5G network for Vi. All products and solutions are designed to maximise the network performance and benefit of 4G and 5G for our end customers and enterprises in India.”

Andres Vicente, Head of Ericsson’s Market Area Southeast Asia, Oceania and India, says: “5G is a critical enabler of digital transformation and economic growth. With Ericsson’s advanced technology, we aim to empower Vi to deliver fast, reliable, and scalable 5G services for its customers.”

Amarjeet Singh, Customer Unit Head, West India, Ericsson, says “We are delighted to support Vi as it modernises its 4G network and launches 5G services for its customers in India. With our global 5G deployment experience, we will help Vi seamlessly evolve its network from 4G to 5G.”

Ericsson is at the forefront of 5G around the world and is recognised as an industry leader by the Frost Radar™: Global 5G Network Infrastructure Market report. Maintaining top ranking in the Frost Radar™ report over the past years has shown that Ericsson’s investments in R&D and across a wide product portfolio – which includes all areas of 5G network infrastructure as well as previous generations of network infrastructure – is valued in a market where technology is constantly evolving.

Ericsson remains a committed partner to Vi, providing advanced technology to support Vi’s 5G journey.