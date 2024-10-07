S K Venkataraghavan joins Lenovo Solutions and Services Group, India

Lenovo India announced the appointment of S K Venkataraghavan as Director of its Solutions and Services Group (SSG). Based in Bengaluru, Venkataraghavan will spearhead the expansion of Lenovo’s Solutions and Service business in India, leveraging AI to unlock new growth opportunities to strengthen customers’ competitive advantage.

In this pivotal role, Venkataraghavan will continue to drive Lenovo’s journey as the leading integrated solutions provider for enterprises, directly aligning with the company’s global strategy. Leveraging over two decades of hands-on experience in Cloud & Infrastructure Services, he is uniquely positioned to scale Lenovo’s end-to-end SSG portfolio.

Shailendra Katyal, Managing Director, Lenovo India, said, “We are excited to have Venkataraghavan on board to lead Lenovo’s Solutions and Services Group in India. His deep expertise and proven leadership in cloud services, next-gen technologies, and managed services will play a crucial role in accelerating our service-led transformation. I am confident that Lenovo will continue to innovate and reach greater heights under his leadership.”

Before joining Lenovo, spanning 25 years, Venkataraghavan led leadership positions in India and Global markets in Cloud & Infrastructure Services at Infosys, NIIT Tech. and Wipro. He had successfully won & executed large transformation programs to deliver superior outcomes for his customers

Venkataraghavan holds a Master’s degree in Science and an Advanced Diploma in Marketing Management.