Evalueserve adopts Nutanix to streamline IT infrastructure, replacing VMware by Broadcom

Nutanix, said Evalueserve simplified its IT by moving critical applications from a multivendor IT environment that included VMware by Broadcom on to the Nutanix Cloud Platform (NCP) solution.

The applications running on Nutanix solutions enable Evalueserve’s employees to collaborate as they work, develop applications, monitor IT, operate Evalueserve’s network, and secure Evalueserve’s IT. The applications on NCP also enable Evalueserve to provide its customers with access to a learning portal and knowledge management solution, and to a Microsoft-based enterprise resource planning tool.

In addition to moving applications on to Nutanix, Evalueserve runs the Nutanix AHV hypervisors across all of its datacenters worldwide, which further enables them to simplify the management of workloads for customers and employees.

Ashish Khanna, Global CISO and Head of IT, Evalueserve said, “We needed to overcome a complex, multivendor IT environment that included VMware by Broadcom. To do this, we turned to Nutanix to build a unified, high-performance platform.

The migration addressed key challenges in performance, security, and governance, offering a simplified, single management interface. It focused on migrating critical applications to Nutanix, boosting both performance and scalability.”

“Nutanix has been a game-changer for us. We transformed from a siloed, complex environment to a platform that is best suited to support our business growth and innovation.”

Faiz Shakir, VP Southern Asia, Nutanix, said “Nutanix has been helping customers explore alternatives and migrate to our platform since Nutanix was founded. In this example, we helped Evalueserve improve application performance, and strengthen its security and governance controls. The migration from its multivendor environment was also done without disruption to Evalueserve’s operations, and it simplified the management of its IT.”

In the future, Evalueserve will further optimise its DevOps workloads on Azure and VDI workloads on Horizon by fully integrating them into the Nutanix ecosystem.

Moving to Nutanix also lays the foundation for private cloud along with cost optimisation and chargeback capabilities for end customers. Additionally, Evalueserve will be able to explore running AI solutions on Nutanix for their end customers.