Amazon inaugurates village development projects in Telangana’s Meerkhanpet village

Amazon Web Services (AWS) India announced the completion of community development initiatives in Meerkhanpet, Kandukur Mandal, part of Rangareddy district in Hyderabad. The new initiatives – including a public park, a water purifier system, and newly renovated buildings for a health sub-center and self-help group (SHG) resource center – were handed over to the local community.

The new initiatives were inaugurated in the presence of dignitaries including Mrs. Sabitha Indra Reddy, Member of Legislative Assembly, Telangana; Sergio Loureiro, VP of Global Data Center Operations, AWS; Saji P.K., Director of Data Center Operations – Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, AWS; Aditya Chowdhry, Director of Data Center Operations – India, AWS, and local ward members and local leaders. These initiatives were undertaken by Amazon with support from nonprofit organisation ‘SEARCH’, as part of Amazon’s commitment to positively impact communities in regions where it operates.

Mrs. Sabitha Indra Reddy, Member of Legislative Assembly, Telangana, said, “Corporates are key stakeholders in enabling strong community development, not only aimed at stimulating economic growth but also at enhancing quality of life. Amazon has been consistently committed to empowering local communities in Telangana through various development initiatives that have demonstrated a positive impact. We hope that the new efforts will bring substantial benefits to all segments of the village population.”

The newly inaugurated public park was developed on land owned by the village Panchayat. The park features an open gym, a children’s play area, and a jogging track. The RO water purifier system will provide affordable and accessible drinking water to the community through an automated water dispensing machine, eliminating the dependence on external vendors for the supply of drinking water.

The refurbished health sub-centre will support the community’s basic healthcare needs and is equipped with a medical consultation room, an in-patient room for short-term treatments and an expanded waiting area.

The SHG resource center now has a large meeting space, two storage rooms, and newly added washrooms. It will be used by the local women SHGs for their meetings while also serving as a space for collaboration for entrepreneurial activities.

In addition to these initiatives, Amazon has also installed solar streetlights and undertaken avenue plantation for village roads in Meerkhanpet. In 2022, Amazon built a Community Library and renovated the Zilla Parishad High School at Meerkhanpet, while also establishing an Amazon Think Big Space in the school, which focuses on fostering science, technology, engineering, and math education to the school students.

These new initiatives in Telangana add to the multiple initiatives already undertaken by Amazon in the state’s Rangareddy district, such as the renovation of government schools, Anganwadi centres, healthcare centres and hospitals, and the launch of Think Big Spaces in multiple parts of the district including Nednur, Meerkhanpet, and Kandukur mandals.