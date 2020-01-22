Fortinet Partner Synergy at Mumbai unveils new business opportunities and solutions for 2020

Fortinet conducted its Partner Synergy conference at the Grand Hyatt, Mumbai to give partners visibility into how to offer their customers the most comprehensive protection while growing their security business in 2020. The conference hosted 180 partners who gained insights on how to shorten the sales cycle and on how to differentiate business in a competitive market with an SD-WAN specialisation.

Today’s complex and interconnected networking environments demand a robust cybersecurity platform to ensure effective protection. Disparate point products are no longer an option and can even increase risk. This ultimately means that partners must have a deep understanding of their customers’ new network strategies and objectives in order to keep them safe. From machine learning to the multi-cloud to the unprecedented rate of adoption of IoT devices, digital transformation and technological improvements require new strategies and solutions for managing cybersecurity.

These new strategies were the focus of intense partner sessions at the Fortinet Partner Synergy conference. In these sessions partner attendees learnt ways to improve their current support strategies to better secure their customer’s networks and help them effectively plan for the future.

Presenting to partners, Rajesh Maurya, Regional Vice President, India & SAARC at Fortinet said, “The growth of digital transformation combined with the cybersecurity skills gap has led to organizations increasingly seeking expertise from partners to deploy the best security framework. This is a huge opportunity for our partners to grow their businesses while increasing the value they offer their customers. Going into 2020 partners can embrace a strategy focused on our third-generation of security and should look beyond perimeter defence to protect data that spans different users, clouds and the convergence of digital and physical networks.”

Fortinet Technical Experts emphasised on the importance of building a security architecture around a framework that not only ensures interoperability, but also increases performance. Automation that can span a variety of third-party solutions enables a proactive posture that accelerates detection, quarantine and detonation. At the same time, real-time, centralized intelligence enables better decision-making, a centralized management and orchestration of more tools across more platforms enables visibility to be extended and control to be more granular, even in dynamically evolving networks. Moreover, total cost of ownership goes down while security effectiveness increases. And when combined with real time cyber intelligence reporting and advanced behavioural analytics, integrated systems can find and defuse an attack before it can impact live operations.

There was more in the afternoon workshop sessions for technical teams on advanced Fortinet Solutions for SD-WAN, SD-Branch, Network Access Control and EDR to help partners offer a higher level of expertise and guidance to customers as they embrace digital transformation. The conference recognized Fortinet partners in the West with awards for their contributions in the year 2019.