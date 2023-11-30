GajShield Anticipates Significant Impact of AI on Cybersecurity Landscape, Envisages Automation of Cyberattacks in FY24

Cyber attacks on critical government infrastructure, organisations, and individuals have become increasingly sophisticated and surged by over 40% compared to the previous year. India is witnessing a significant rise in reported ransomware attacks across businesses and organisations of varied sizes through the sophisticated usage of AI within cyber attacks.

The threat landscape constantly transforms, and cybersecurity strategies must adapt to new threats and weaknesses. Organisations must adopt a comprehensive approach to addressing cyber challenges across all-important business operations to thrive. Businesses across Industries such as healthcare, finance, and government must constantly invest in sophisticated technology and products to keep an edge over their attackers. Organisations must be conscious and comply with new rules to secure their systems from cyber-attacks.

It’s anticipated that AI will play a substantial role in further automating attacks, facilitating sophisticated phishing schemes, executing targeted attacks, and potentially leveraging deep fake technology for social engineering attacks in the upcoming year.

GajShield has emerged as a cybersecurity education champion due to its unwavering commitment to equipping professionals with the knowledge and skills necessary to combat cyber threats.

GajShield has created an end-to-end cybersecurity technology platform based on AI and machine learning. GajShield believes that a trustworthy cybersecurity risk management strategy is essential for assisting organisations in reducing cyber threats. To combat ransomware and business email compromise (BEC), business leaders must regularly update, transform, and evaluate their cybersecurity response processes.

GajShield has become one of India’s most recognised data and network security solution providers. A data-first mindset guides the company’s cutting-edge cyber products and solutions. GajShield’s specialised security solutions will help organisations become more familiar with best practices for protecting their data and systems.

Mr Sonit Jain, CEO of GajShield Infotech, said, “Instances of targeted attacks aimed at breaching data are witnessing a substantial surge, resulting in more than 5 billion records being compromised. We want to highlight how cyber hygiene is essential for reducing risks associated with operational interruption, data breaches, or data compromise and to improve the long-term cybersecurity posture. Organisations should implement VPNs, multi-factor authentication, and endpoint/mobile device security solutions. Employees should also be educated on recognising dangers, cybersecurity measures, and maintaining robust password hygiene. To safeguard their data from ransomware attacks, businesses of all sizes should have backup and disaster recovery solutions and incident response procedures.GajShield intends to increase India’s resilience and efficiently combat the ever-increasing AI-driven cyber threats by emphasising the need for hands-on cyber training.”

GajShield’s diverse portfolio of unique cybersecurity products has benefited businesses and critical government infrastructure. The data-driven revolutionary products from GajShield provide comprehensive threat intelligence and security expertise. They provide cyber security services and data solutions to assist businesses in managing high-risk security scenarios.

GajShield has long been a dependable network security partner. The company has received industry recognition for its experience and commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions. Gajshield cements its position as a network security leader by hosting multiple workshops, demonstrating its commitment to knowledge sharing and professional empowerment.