GlobalLogic acquires Hexacta, a digital engineering firm from Latin America

GlobalLogic Inc., a Hitachi Group Company and Digital Engineering Leader announced the acquisition of Hexacta, a Pan-Latin-America digital and data engineering company. The acquisition is part of GlobalLogic’s continued strategy to expand its offerings, and its roster of exceptional engineering talent to meet the strong market demand for digital engineering services. For more than 20 years, Hexacta has successfully delivered high-quality software development, IT consulting, UI/UX design, and data engineering and analytics services. Hexacta’s customer centricity and expertise across all phases of the software engineering lifecycle have resulted in a highly satisfied client base of globally renowned brands.

Organizations continue to invest in building new digital products, platforms, and experiences to better engage customers, create new revenue streams, and become more sustainable. This continued transformational wave creates a strong demand for digital engineering—as provided by GlobalLogic and Hexacta. Through the acquisition of established software engineering firms with skilled team members, GlobalLogic will continue to service the robust market demand and serve a growing community of clientele around the globe.

With operations in five countries, Hexacta strengthens GlobalLogic’s already successful presence in Latin America. Their highly tenured team of consultants possess deep expertise in big data and analytics, cloud services, full-stack development, and testing—all of which are essential capabilities needed to create cutting-edge digital products and platforms. Their strategic nearshore locations are ideal for North and South American clients, offering increased geographical proximity and fewer time-zone differences. Hexacta brings 800 employees in 10 centers across Argentina, Colombia, Peru, United States and Uruguay under the GlobalLogic umbrella—broadening the company’s capabilities and offerings, and providing greater access to the strong engineering talent across Latin America.

“Working at the intersection of design, engineering, and data, GlobalLogic continues to be the partner of choice in helping clients transform and modernize their digital products and services,” said Nitesh Banga, President and CEO, GlobalLogic. “With the addition of Hexacta, we are strengthening our service portfolio and nearshore delivery capabilities, adding deep technical expertise and unique industry know-how. We welcome them to the team and look forward to our future successes together.”

“We have worked diligently over the last two decades to develop the talent and capabilities to provide groundbreaking services to our clients,” said Juan Navarro, Founder and Managing Partner, Hexacta. “By joining GlobalLogic and the broader Hitachi Group ecosystem, we can bring those capabilities to a far bigger market, gaining wider reach and greater scale all at once. We are looking forward to joining the GlobalLogic family on this exciting journey.”

This acquisition will further enable GlobalLogic to augment Hitachi’s strengths in Information Technology (IT), Operating Technology (OT), and Products, and to accelerate its growth helping expand the Lumada business.

The terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Under the agreement, Hexacta will continue to operate with its existing leadership and staff as a wholly owned subsidiary of GlobalLogic. The transaction is subject to customary regulatory approval and is expected to close by the end of Calendar Q1, 2023.