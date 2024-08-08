Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd accelerates digital transformation with Salesforce

Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd is proud to announce a significant step in its digital transformation journey with the on-boarding of Global leader, Salesforce as its new Customer Relationship Management (CRM) platform for B2B businesses.

Gulf’s decision to on-board Salesforce CRM is aligned with its vision of leveraging cutting-edge technology to enhance customer engagement and operational efficiency. By integrating Salesforce into its business processes, Gulf aims to provide a 360-degree view of customer interactions, ensuring personalised experiences, and tailored marketing messages based on customer preferences and behaviours. It will also enable the Gulf B2B business to grow significantly through better lead management and customer throughput. By enabling advanced analytics and dashboards on this application, decision-making efficiency will significantly increase.

Salesforce brings to the table a robust suite of tools designed to enhance customer interactions and foster deeper relationships. The Salesforce platform will enable Gulf with data-driven decision-making and personalised marketing strategies.

“Customer-centricity is not just a value; it’s our guiding principle. This digital transformation initiative with Salesforce enables us to understand and meet the unique needs of our customers better than ever before. Our goal is to foster transparency, efficiency, and collaboration across our operations,” said Mr. Ravi Chawla, MD & CEO – Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd. “With Deloitte’s expertise in implementation, we are confident in achieving seamless integration and operational excellence.”

“We are thrilled to support Gulf in their digital transformation journey,” said Arundhati Bhattacharya, Chairperson & CEO, Salesforce India. “Our CRM platform is designed to help businesses unlock the full potential of their customer data, delivering insights and efficiencies that drive growth. We look forward to seeing Gulf leverage our technology to enhance their B2B operations and customer engagement.”

“Implementing the Salesforce application at Gulf has been a rewarding experience,” said Manu Singla, Partner, Consulting, Deloitte India. “Our focus was on ensuring a smooth integration of people, processes, and technology that enhances operational efficiencies, ease of doing business, and data quality, thus providing valuable insights into customer behaviour across all levels of the Gulf leadership. We are confident that this digital intervention will empower Gulf to achieve its business objectives and drive sustainable growth.” As Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd continues its journey of innovation and growth, this strategic initiative marks a significant milestone in enhancing its market presence and operational capabilities. The company remains committed to delivering value to its customers through continuous improvement and technological excellence.