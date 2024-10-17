HP announces special offers on latest products for the festive season

As the festive season begins, HP is providing exciting offers and special deals on its latest range of laptops, accessories, and printers. These exclusive offers aim to elevate the festive experience for consumers, making it an ideal time to upgrade their tech. Shoppers can enjoy savings on the new AI OmniBook X laptops, as well as the Omen, Victus, Spectre, Pavilion, and Envy series, giving them plenty of options to choose from this festive season. Furthermore, HP is extending its festive offers to its range of Smart Tank printers and LaserJet printers.

These exclusive offers are available at HP World Stores, HP authorised offline sellers and HP Online Store, till 5th November 2024, giving consumers the perfect opportunity to gear up for the upcoming festive season.

HP Omen Series (Omen 16, Omen Transcend 14 & 16 and Omen 17)

No cost EMI on the purchase of HP Omen laptops with Bajaj Finserv

HP Switch offers benefits up to Rs 10,000 on exchanging an older HP laptop while purchasing an Omen

Buy a HyperX Pulse Fire Haste 2 Mouse, HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 Headset and HyperX Pulse Fire Mat Mouse Pad bundled together worth Rs 21,931 at just Rs 2,999 when purchasing Omen laptops

Buy a HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 Wireless Headset worth Rs 11,427 at just Rs 499 when purchasing Omen laptops, enhancing the audio experience while gaming or streaming

Get a free HyperX Clutch Gladiate Controller worth Rs 4,277 when purchasing Omen laptops, enabling a better gaming experience

HP Victus 15 and Victus 16

No cost EMI on the purchase of HP Victus laptops with Bajaj Finserv[1]

HP Switch offers benefits up to Rs 2,500 on exchanging an older HP laptop while purchasing a Victus

Enjoy 1-year extended warranty with Protegent Antivirus starting at Rs 365[2] on the purchase of HP Victus 15 laptops

Buy a HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 Wireless Headset worth Rs 11,427 at just Rs 999 when purchasing Victus laptops, enhancing the audio experience while gaming or streaming

Buy a HyperX Clutch Gladiate Controller worth Rs 4,277 at just Rs 199 when purchasing Victus laptops, enabling a better gaming experience

HP OmniBook X

Upto Rs 8,000 cashback with leading banks

No cost EMI on the purchase of HP OmniBook X laptops with Bajaj Finserv

HP Switch offers benefits up to Rs 10,000 on exchanging an older HP laptop while purchasing an OmniBook X

HP Envy x360 14 & 15

Up to Rs 8,000 cashback with leading banks

No cost EMI on the purchase of HP Envy laptops with Bajaj Finserv

HP Switch offers benefits up to Rs 5,000 on exchanging an older HP laptop while purchasing an Envy

HP Pavilion 14 & 15 & Pavilion Plus notebooks

Up to Rs 8,000 cashback with leading banks

No cost EMI on the purchase of HP Pavilion laptops with Bajaj Finserv

HP Switch offers benefits up to Rs 5,000 on exchanging an older HP laptop while purchasing a Pavilion Plus laptop

HP Switch offers benefits up to Rs 2,500 on exchanging an older HP laptop while purchasing a Pavilion laptop

Enjoy 1-year extended warranty with Protegent Antivirus starting at Rs 365[3] on the purchase of HP Pavilion Plus laptops

HP 14/15

Up to Rs 8,000 cashback with leading banks

Enjoy 1-year extended warranty with Protegent Antivirus starting at Rs 365[4] on the purchase of HP 15 laptops

HP Spectre x360 14 & 16

Up to Rs 8,000 cashback with leading banks

No cost EMI on the purchase of HP Spectre laptops with Bajaj Finserv

HP Switch offers benefits up to Rs 10,000 on exchanging an older HP laptop while purchasing a Spectre laptop

HP Smart Tank Printers

Get a lifestyle gift worth upto Rs.9,999/ with select HP Smart Tank Printers. Offer valid till 31 st October, 2024 or while stock last

October, 2024 or while stock last 10% cashback up to Rs 1000 on select HP Smart Tank printers with leading banks long with easy and no cost EMI

HP LaserJet Printers

Get a free Swiss Military Trolley Bag worth Rs.9,999/, applicable only with purchase of HP LaserJet Tank 1020w Printers. Offer valid till 1 st November, 2024

November, 2024 10% cashback up to Rs 1000 on HP LaserJet Tank 1020w Printers with leading banks long with easy and no cost EMI

Adobe Creative Cloud

Unleash your creativity by availing Adobe Photoshop Elements and Premier Elements (PEPE) worth Rs 9,999 at Rs 5,999 on the purchase of HP Omen, Pavilion Plus, Envy, Spectre or OmniBook laptops.

Microsoft 365 Subscription

Productivity on-the-go with a 1-year subscription of Microsoft 365 worth Rs 4,899 at Rs 2,499 on the purchase of HP Pavilion Plus, Envy, Spectre, Omen and OmniBook laptops.