HP announces special offers on latest products for the festive season

As the festive season begins, HP is providing exciting offers and special deals on its latest range of laptops, accessories, and printers. These exclusive offers aim to elevate the festive experience for consumers, making it an ideal time to upgrade their tech. Shoppers can enjoy savings on the new AI OmniBook X laptops, as well as the Omen, Victus, Spectre, Pavilion, and Envy series, giving them plenty of options to choose from this festive season. Furthermore, HP is extending its festive offers to its range of Smart Tank printers and LaserJet printers.
These exclusive offers are available at HP World Stores, HP authorised offline sellers and HP Online Store, till 5th November 2024, giving consumers the perfect opportunity to gear up for the upcoming festive season.
HP Omen Series (Omen 16, Omen Transcend 14 & 16 and Omen 17)
- No cost EMI on the purchase of HP Omen laptops with Bajaj Finserv
- HP Switch offers benefits up to Rs 10,000 on exchanging an older HP laptop while purchasing an Omen
- Buy a HyperX Pulse Fire Haste 2 Mouse, HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 Headset and HyperX Pulse Fire Mat Mouse Pad bundled together worth Rs 21,931 at just Rs 2,999 when purchasing Omen laptops
- Buy a HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 Wireless Headset worth Rs 11,427 at just Rs 499 when purchasing Omen laptops, enhancing the audio experience while gaming or streaming
- Get a free HyperX Clutch Gladiate Controller worth Rs 4,277 when purchasing Omen laptops, enabling a better gaming experience
HP Victus 15 and Victus 16
- No cost EMI on the purchase of HP Victus laptops with Bajaj Finserv[1]
- HP Switch offers benefits up to Rs 2,500 on exchanging an older HP laptop while purchasing a Victus
- Enjoy 1-year extended warranty with Protegent Antivirus starting at Rs 365[2] on the purchase of HP Victus 15 laptops
- Buy a HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 Wireless Headset worth Rs 11,427 at just Rs 999 when purchasing Victus laptops, enhancing the audio experience while gaming or streaming
- Buy a HyperX Clutch Gladiate Controller worth Rs 4,277 at just Rs 199 when purchasing Victus laptops, enabling a better gaming experience
HP OmniBook X
- Upto Rs 8,000 cashback with leading banks
- No cost EMI on the purchase of HP OmniBook X laptops with Bajaj Finserv
- HP Switch offers benefits up to Rs 10,000 on exchanging an older HP laptop while purchasing an OmniBook X
HP Envy x360 14 & 15
- Up to Rs 8,000 cashback with leading banks
- No cost EMI on the purchase of HP Envy laptops with Bajaj Finserv
- HP Switch offers benefits up to Rs 5,000 on exchanging an older HP laptop while purchasing an Envy
HP Pavilion 14 & 15 & Pavilion Plus notebooks
- Up to Rs 8,000 cashback with leading banks
- No cost EMI on the purchase of HP Pavilion laptops with Bajaj Finserv
- HP Switch offers benefits up to Rs 5,000 on exchanging an older HP laptop while purchasing a Pavilion Plus laptop
- HP Switch offers benefits up to Rs 2,500 on exchanging an older HP laptop while purchasing a Pavilion laptop
- Enjoy 1-year extended warranty with Protegent Antivirus starting at Rs 365[3] on the purchase of HP Pavilion Plus laptops
HP 14/15
- Up to Rs 8,000 cashback with leading banks
- Enjoy 1-year extended warranty with Protegent Antivirus starting at Rs 365[4] on the purchase of HP 15 laptops
HP Spectre x360 14 & 16
- Up to Rs 8,000 cashback with leading banks
- No cost EMI on the purchase of HP Spectre laptops with Bajaj Finserv
- HP Switch offers benefits up to Rs 10,000 on exchanging an older HP laptop while purchasing a Spectre laptop
HP Smart Tank Printers
- Get a lifestyle gift worth upto Rs.9,999/ with select HP Smart Tank Printers. Offer valid till 31st October, 2024 or while stock last
- 10% cashback up to Rs 1000 on select HP Smart Tank printers with leading banks long with easy and no cost EMI
HP LaserJet Printers
- Get a free Swiss Military Trolley Bag worth Rs.9,999/, applicable only with purchase of HP LaserJet Tank 1020w Printers. Offer valid till 1st November, 2024
- 10% cashback up to Rs 1000 on HP LaserJet Tank 1020w Printers with leading banks long with easy and no cost EMI
Adobe Creative Cloud
Unleash your creativity by availing Adobe Photoshop Elements and Premier Elements (PEPE) worth Rs 9,999 at Rs 5,999 on the purchase of HP Omen, Pavilion Plus, Envy, Spectre or OmniBook laptops.
Microsoft 365 Subscription
Productivity on-the-go with a 1-year subscription of Microsoft 365 worth Rs 4,899 at Rs 2,499 on the purchase of HP Pavilion Plus, Envy, Spectre, Omen and OmniBook laptops.