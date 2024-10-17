ASUS launches its first ExpertBook CX54 Chromebook Plus in India

ASUS announces the launch of ExpertBook CX54 Chromebook Plus in India, their first Chromebook laptop to feature the all-new Intel Core Ultra 7 processor to supercharge business and personal productivity. Designed to enhance business and personal productivity, this groundbreaking device sets a new standard in the Chromebook Plus category and is the inaugural model in the Expert-series from ASUS.

ASUS ExpertBook CX54 Chromebook Plus is exquisitely engineered to elevate the competitive edge for organisations of all sizes, with up to 2X the performance, memory and storage, a high-definition camera and display, empowering companies and colleagues to do their best work. Google’s built-in AI video call features enhance clarity and lighting, cancel noise, and blur the background. With the power of ChromeOS and a raft of new AI features, ASUS ExpertBook CX54 Chromebook Plus helps drive the modern workforce, unleashing organisational creativity and enabling offline work from anywhere — ready for business success in style.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Dinesh Sharma, Vice President, Commercial PC and Smartphone, System Business Group, ASUS India, said, “I am thrilled to launch our first Expert-series Chromebook Plus device in India, offering a blend of robust performance, AI-powered productivity features, security and enterprise-grade resilience. Powered by the latest Intel Core Ultra processors and AI Boost neural processing engine, the ASUS ExpertBook CX54 Chromebook Plus is a premium powerhouse designed to redefine productivity and efficiency at modern workplaces. Whether in-office or remote, it will help boost productivity with its exceptional battery life, mobility, power, speed, memory and storage. The AI capabilities embedded in this device empower users with advanced creativity and collaboration tools, making it an ideal companion for professionals. Our commitment to the ChromeOS ecosystem ensures that users experience seamless integration, enhanced security, unparalleled performance and, robust solution as well as service support.

Elevated performance

The ASUS ExpertBook CX54 Chromebook Plus is engineered to meet the demands of modern businesses. Equipped with the latest Intel Core Ultra 7 processor and up to 16 GB of LPDDR5X memory, it offers the necessary software and hardware to accelerate productivity. The cloud-first OS, combined with up to 2x the performance, memory, and storage, ensures that demanding applications and tasks run smoothly, enabling professionals to focus on their core business operations. The device also includes a 512 GB PCI Express M.2 drive for ample storage space and to keep workflows satisfyingly smooth.

For connectivity, the ASUS ExpertBook CX5 Chromebook Plus features Wi-Fi 6E, ensuring fast, smooth and reliable network access. Google Workspace is built-in, offering smart, interactive co-editing tools that streamline work processes and facilitate collaboration. File sync on Chromebook Plus keeps Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides always accessible, whether online or offline3, allowing users to create wherever inspiration strikes.

Premium productivity

Designed with portability and productivity in mind, the ASUS ExpertBook CX54 Chromebook Plus boasts a sleek and sustainable design, ultralight all-metal chassis crafted from reclaimed aluminum, weighing just 1.3 kg and measuring only 1.69 cm in thickness. It has a minimalist frame to help showcase the bright, clear and fast 120Hz 14-inch 16:10 touch screen display, with a crisp 2560×1600 (WQXGA) resolution for superb clarity and up to 500 nits brightness for easy viewing, even under harsh lighting. The display also covers 100% of the DCI-P3 colour space. These pin-sharp visuals are further enhanced by the three-sided NanoEdge display that delivers an immersive 89% screen-to-body ratio. The screen has an anti-glare finish to minimise reflections and has an oleophobic coating to fend off fingerprints and ensure the stellar visual quality is maintained for extended periods.

The device includes an 8 MP user-facing camera with pixel binning for high-quality video calls and image capture, even in challenging lighting conditions. In 1080p/720p mode, the camera provides the largest light-gathering sensitive pixel area among current Chromebooks, this allows users to look great in calls even when the lighting is low. In high-resolution mode, Dynamic range and exposure is faithfully reproduced in real time by Google’s machine learning (ML) HDRnet technology. Additionally, the Chromebook Plus is equipped with Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports and HDMI 2.1, enabling connection to multiple 4K external displays. There are also two traditional USB Type-A ports for great compatibility, plus a microSD Card slot for easy and handy extra storage.

Enterprise-level resilience

The ASUS ExpertBook CX54 Chromebook Plus is built to withstand the rigors of real-world use, meeting the stringent US MIL-STD 810H standards for durability. It undergoes rigorous in-house testing, including panel-pressure, shock, and drop tests, to ensure maximum toughness. This Chromebook Plus device features a Kensington lock slot, a built-in fingerprint sensor, and a Google-designed Titan C2 security chip to secure the device and protect the user’s identity, maintain system integrity and secure business data. Zero-touch enrolment with ChromeOS allows for fast and automated enterprise administration, making the device ready for use as soon as it is powered on and connected. The trusted Google Chrome browser also offers superior business protection and simplified security and admin for IT teams, no matter the workforce location.

The ASUS ExpertBook CX54 Chromebook Plus can be purchased with Chrome Enterprise Upgrade (perpetual licence), which offers simple device management via the Google Admin console, and 24/7 support from Google experts.

Availability & pricing

The ASUS ExpertBook CX54 Chromebook Plus is available in India, price starting from approximately INR 76,500 plus taxes.