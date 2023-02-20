Iris Global delivers HP desktops and workstations worth Rs 3 cr for RMK Group

The Delhi based IT Distributor of Choice – Iris Global Services has delivered

HP Compute Hardware to the Chennai based RMK Group thrrough its partner

M/s HV Solution.

Speaking to newsman, Iris Partner Arjun Krishna Kumar, CEO, HV Solution said -“

We have installed 320 HP i7 Desktops and 100 HP i9 Workstations at the RMK Group.

One of their institute is using 320 i7 Desktops for their new state of art computer lab,

another 100 workstation split by 3 institute are for AR / VR learning”

“Through this procurement 1,000 students every year will get very good exposure

towards AR / VR technology. The institution is also tied up with 3rd party experts to

certify the students on the same”

RMK Group is a Chennai based educational conglomerate, RMK Engineering College has

been heir flagship institute known for Technical Studies.

HVSolution is all in one roof I.T Solutions Tier 3 provider.“ We have been an Iris Partner

for over 3 years, we are particularly very happy with Iris’s flexibility in financing and

structuring commercial terms to suit our requirement” said Krishna Kumar.

Immanuel RM, TN-Iris Global said – “We are working out another large deal for HP

Desktops for HV Solutions for yet another EduTech institute” Also with H V Solutions

we have closed multiple deals of Viewsonic Interactive panels in couple of reputed

Educational Institutes in Chennai.

“As we are looking for more order to come in from RMK we also would like Iris could

work on Stock and Sell as well for helping resellers like us. Mr Krishan Kumar concluded.

Iris’s partners & associates are comfortable with their transparent & impeccable personal touch, quick response that gets them bridge over difficult deals and provide deliveries on time. Iris has been untiringly providing Education technology & Solution enabling Educational institutes to continue imparting education.

They have deployed over 8,000 HP Computers to Kendriya Vidyalaya, Iris eTabs for nLearn solutions for Narayana Institute, Hyderabad, set up Smart Classes of over 1,000 schools at Ladhakh and many more.

“We continue significantly empowering Digitalization of India with the education

sector as one of the Iris’s strong forte. We are closing over Rs 2,000 crores in

revenue this year” said Mr. Sanjiv Krishen, Founder, Chairman, Iris Global Services.

Iris also helped the Noida based Public Sector Undertaking – EdCIL, Educational

Consultant India Limited to help create Educational Infrastructure at Mauritius.