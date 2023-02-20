Varanium Cloud launches its first container data edge centre in Kudal, Sindhudurg

Varanium Cloud Ltd, an Indian digital technology company, has announced the launch of its second Edge Data Centre in Kudal, Sindhudurg, under its brand Hydra.

The Edge Data Centre is built in a container and enhances the accessibility of the data centre and facilitates efficient data sharing and communication even in the country’s most remote corners. It is designed to be compact and thus can easily be transported to any part of the country easily.

Speaking of the launch, Mr Harshawardhan Sabale, MD, Varanium Cloud Ltd said, “We at Varanium Cloud Ltd aim to bridge the gap between the urban and the non-urban population, and access to technology and information sharing and communication is the key to this. Our container edge data centre enables this and allows us to facilitate connectivity and equitable development, thus, aiding us in our mission to ‘build the phy-gital ecosystem for the #nextbillion’.

This initiative by Varanium Cloud Ltd follows the launch of its first data edge centre in Goa in the month of December. The company also plans to launch another data centre in Mumbai by March 2023.