“JCB India Showcases its range of Next-Gen Range of Tracked Excavators at Pune”

India’s leading manufacturer of Earthmoving and Construction equipment, JCB India, showcased its Next Gen Excavator range at its state-of-the-art facility at Talegaon, Pune. The company introduced its first Tracked Excavator in India over two decades ago and has since manufactured over 40,000 such machines in India.

Speaking at the occasion, JCB India, CEO and Managing Director, Deepak Shetty said, “JCB Excavators have been helping build infrastructure in India for over two decades. They are manufactured at our state-of-the-art facility in Pune with a high degree of localisation. In addition to the domestic market, JCB Excavators are also exported to over 80 countries, in line with the vision of an Atmanirbhar Bharat. Infrastructure development activity is set to increase significantly, and these machines will play a leading role in this development. We have invested significantly in the Design, Engineering and Manufacture of these machines to one-global-quality standards in India”

The company showcased its range of 16 different models of Excavators during the event; from the 1.6 Ton Mini Excavator, which is used for smaller applications, to the larger 38.5 Ton Excavator used for bulk Excavation and Mining work. The machines are Engineered for Indian Applications. The Structures and Design are validated at the Test Track at the state-of-the-art Research Centre at Pune.

JCB is amongst the few companies which have set-up an Innovation Facility at India, thus it can design products as per the needs of the Customers. JCB also works closely to develop capacity of Supplier Partners, especially MSME companies to create import substitution of components for Excavators.

These digitally enabled machines are a part of JCB’s Next-Gen range. They are fitted with JCB’s advanced Telematics Technology called Livelink, which has revolutionised the way fleet management is done in the industry. This technology gives real-time updates on the Service, Operations and Security of the machines. Livelink is useful for large Construction Companies as it gives updates on Fuel Consumption, Performance and Security Alerts for their fleet.

Deepak Shetty, further added, “With infrastructure activity being in the focus, India must get world-class equipment to leverage this opportunity. We are very proud that these high technology machines are Made in India and are helping in infrastructure development and our wide range of machines will ensure that our customers have a machine for every application”.

As part of the company’s focus on Excavators, JCB launched its JCBNXT 225 LCM Tracked Excavator last year, the machine has seen a very encouraging response from customers.

The JCB Pune factory is in Talegaon and was inaugurated in the year 2006–07. It is an integrated facility which has fabrications, assembly and the design centre all located in one place. It is a global manufacturing hub which caters to the domestic as well as international demand for its products.