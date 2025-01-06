Key Cybersecurity Threats Expected in 2025, Seqrite reveals

Seqrite, the enterprise security arm of Quick Heal Technologies Ltd, has outlined critical predictions for 2025. India’s digital ecosystem is undergoing rapid expansion, ushering in an unprecedented rise in cybersecurity threats that are becoming more complex and pervasive. Seqrite’s predictions for the 2025 threat landscape paint a detailed picture of the challenges that lie ahead.

According to the experts at Seqrite Labs, India’s largest malware analysis facility, ransomware is expected to transform significantly. Moving beyond simple encryption attacks, criminals will adopt double extortion tactics, including data theft and public exposure. Even more alarming is the potential for ransomware to target critical infrastructure like healthcare, energy, and transportation, causing disruptions through physical sabotage and data manipulation. Industries relying on Operational Technology (OT) and Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) systems will be particularly vulnerable.

As organisations migrate to cloud-based services, vulnerabilities arising from configurations and unsecured APIs are likely to increase. Seqrite predicts that attackers will focus on exploiting weak links in cloud environments and API integrations, especially in high-stakes industries like finance, IoT, and SaaS. The reliance on cloud providers and the growing attack surface created by APIs demand stricter security protocols and robust monitoring systems. Furthermore, cybercriminals are also likely to continue refining their methods to exploit vulnerabilities in the software supply chain.

Experts at Seqrite Labs also point out that the proliferation of IoT devices and edge computing is creating fertile ground for attackers. Poorly secured devices will be co-opted into large-scale botnets, enabling distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks. Industries such as manufacturing and healthcare are especially at risk, where operational technologies are increasingly interconnected and vulnerable. Also, AI is expected to amplify the sophistication of cyberattacks.

AI-generated phishing campaigns, leveraging deepfake technology, will craft highly convincing lures to bypass traditional detection methods. AI-powered malware capable of real-time adaptation will pose a significant challenge to existing security defenses. Furthermore, data poisoning attacks targeting AI systems in critical sectors like healthcare and autonomous vehicles could sabotage vital operations.

Despite the implementation of frameworks like the EU AI Act, regulatory measures may struggle to keep pace with the rapid advancements in AI technology. This lag will create opportunities for misuse, ranging from biased decision-making to malicious applications like deepfake-generated cybercrimes. Hacktivist groups, driven by policy changes and increased surveillance on mainstream platforms, are expected to migrate to less monitored spaces such as Discord, Signal, or private forums. This migration will complicate law enforcement efforts and necessitate a deeper understanding of emerging platforms.

Seqrite also predicts that human error, already a significant contributor to cybersecurity incidents, is likely to account for nearly 50% of breaches by 2025. As workloads increase, simple mistakes such as clicking on phishing links will remain prevalent. Continuous security training and user-awareness programs will be essential to mitigate this risk. The popularity of mobile trading platforms and cryptocurrency has also opened new avenues for fraud. With the rise of digital transactions, cybercriminals will employ increasingly sophisticated methods to exploit personal documents. The resulting financial losses and reputational damage will impact both individuals and organisations.

With the increasing integration of AR into daily life, malware designed for AR environments could manipulate digital overlays or steal sensitive information. This emerging threat is likely to exploit the nascent security frameworks around AR technology. Adaptive malware that evolves based on user behavior and system defenses will become more prevalent. This real-time adaptability will challenge traditional detection methods, requiring advanced tools and strategies to counter.

Hardware vulnerabilities introduced during manufacturing or refurbishing are expected to emerge as a significant risk. Seqrite predicts that cybercriminals embedding malicious components in devices will target global supply chains, making detection and mitigation exceedingly difficult. Critical infrastructure – healthcare, energy, and financial services – will also remain high-priority targets for cybercriminals. Motivated by geopolitical tensions and financial gain, attackers could disrupt essential services, causing widespread societal and economic consequences.

Experts at Seqrite Labs also predict that malicious code embedded in apps available on platforms like Google Play Store may bypass security checks, endangering millions of users. Fraudulent government-themed apps are likely to continue exploiting citizens seeking financial aid or social benefits. These apps, designed to steal sensitive data, will lead to identity theft and financial fraud, particularly among vulnerable populations.

Android malware leveraging cloud infrastructure will bypass on-device security systems by shifting computation-intensive tasks to the cloud. This approach will make detection and response more challenging for cybersecurity teams. However, all is not bleak as the transition to password-less security methods, including biometric authentication and cryptographic passkeys, is expected to accelerate. These advancements promise stronger defenses against traditional vulnerabilities like password reuse and phishing, while also enhancing user convenience.

Seqrite’s predictions underscore the urgency for businesses, governments, and individuals to enhance their cybersecurity postures. According to experts from Seqrite Labs, focusing on proactive threat detection, regulatory compliance, employee training, and international collaboration will be pivotal in navigating the increasingly treacherous digital landscape. The year 2025 promises both innovation and intensified threats, demanding a unified and resilient approach to cybersecurity.