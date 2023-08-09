Kolabtree partners with Cactus to enhance user experience through a new managed service model

Cactus Communications (CACTUS) , a science communication and technology company, has announced a merger with Kolabtree, the world’s largest freelancing platform for scientists that connects businesses and labs with freelance PhD-qualified scientists all over the world. The merger will bring forth a new managed service model that will help to enhance Kolabtree’s user experience significantly.

With this merger, Kolabtree users will benefit from a better, more streamlined process that will help them to manage projects and payments efficiently. Clients of CACTUS will now be able to seamlessly gain access to thousands of experts from a wide range of domains. This will also provide CACTUS the opportunity to further consolidate and expand its portfolio of products and services offered.

Commenting on the merger, Abhishek Goel, CEO & Co-founder, CACTUS, said “Our revamped model focuses on providing our clients and freelancers with personalized support throughout the project, to help them simplify processes, and deliver exceptional results. Through this merger with Kolabtree, we hope to build increased confidence among our users and build on the company’s core platform to enhance their experience.”

CACTUS specializes in AI products and solutions that improve how research gets funded, published, communicated, and discovered. It currently solves problems for researchers, universities, publishers, academic societies, and life science organizations through innovative products and services developed under the brands Editage, Researcher.Life, Cactus Life Sciences, Impact Science, Mind the Graph, and Paperpal.