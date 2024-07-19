कृत्रिम (Krutrim) announces made for India, priced for India product strategy and roadmap for Ola Maps

With a commitment to strengthen India’s tech sovereignty, कृत्रिम has announced new pricing and strategic future roadmap for Ola Maps, including powerful new Application Programming Interface (APIs) and Software Development Kits (SDKs). The initiative comes in the backdrop of the company’s mission to reshape India’s digital landscape and strengthen data and tech sovereignty for the nation.

With an intent to offer the best value to Indian startups, academia and the developer community, कृत्रिम is currently offering free access for a year to Ola Maps APIs such as Autocomplete, Reverse Geocoding, Vector Tiles, and Directions for developers building on Krutrim Cloud. For each API, the company is adding a completely free tier for 5 million calls every month. This would cover more than 90% of the Indian developers and startups. For larger volumes, despite recent price adjustments by Google, कृत्रिम is offering prices which are 50% of Google Maps’ reduced rates, ensuring exceptional value for the users. For users committing to Ola Maps for 3+ years, the company is offering 2 years of free access.

कृत्रिम aims to empower developers and businesses to leverage its cost-effective advanced mapping infrastructure in their products, contributing further to the growth of India’s digital and tech ecosystem.

Bhavish Aggarwal, Founder, कृत्रिम, said, “It’s time we build world class alternatives to big tech giants and empower Indian innovation. I’m very excited to announce a further reduced pricing structure and our future product roadmap for Ola Maps. While all main APIs are supported by Ola Maps today, we will be feature-complete for all kinds of APIs, SDKs and niche use cases by December.”

Additionally, Ola has announced a partnership with ONDC (Open Network for Digital Commerce) to empower developers building on the network with the company’s mapping platform – Ola Maps. With a mission to reshape India’s digital landscape, the company has announced a three-year free access to Ola Maps APIs for startups & SMBs building on ONDC platform.

T Koshy, MD & CEO, ONDC said, “ONDC welcomes Ola’s initiative to offer Ola Maps free for three years to startups and SMBs registered with ONDC Network. This move will significantly boost innovation among our network participants. It’s inspiring to see homegrown tech leaders supporting India’s digital transformation. This partnership exemplifies the collaborative spirit driving our tech revolution forward.“

Ola Maps new pricing model

In our ongoing mission to reshape India’s digital landscape, Ola Maps is unveiling a dynamic roadmap that extends far beyond conventional mapping services. Rooted in a commitment to empower developers and businesses, the latest enhancements promise to redefine how location data drives innovation.

Exciting roadmap for Ola Maps

New APIs:

The Routes APIs offer advanced features like traffic-aware directions, distance matrix with multi-modal transportation options, and routes that cater to specific needs such as two-wheeler routing and toll information.

The Places APIs bring powerful search capabilities, allowing users to find nearby locations, conduct natural language-based searches and access detailed place information.

For developers seeking static or dynamic map integration, Ola Maps APIs provide flexible solutions. Whether you need a simple static image or a fully interactive map object, Ola Maps has you covered, enabling seamless embedding of rich geographical data into your applications.

New SDKs:

The Web SDK empowers developers with a JavaScript API that supports a wide array of functionalities, from custom markers and interactive info windows to advanced visualisation tools like heatmaps and marker clustering. It also offers unique features such as automatic localisation into Indic languages and extensive map customisation options.

For mobile developers, the Android and iOS SDKs provide native support for dynamic maps, custom markers, and intuitive user controls. They will also support automatic localisation into Indic languages and extensive map customisation options.

These SDKs also integrate seamlessly with our Places SDK, offering intelligent features like place autocomplete and detailed place information, making it easier than ever to build location-aware applications that rival industry leaders.

New platform features: