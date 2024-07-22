Great Learning launches Generative AI Academy for enterprises to meet growing sector specific demand 

Great Learning for Business, the enterprise arm of Great Learning, has launched ‘Generative AI Academy’ to help enterprises develop Gen AI capabilities in their workforce by providing tailored learning solutions. With this launch, Great Learning aims to meet the AI skill demands across various sectors, including GCCs, IT/ITES, BFSI, Retail, and Manufacturing.

The Generative AI Academy allows organisations to equip employees with Gen AI skills in accordance with their job roles and instil knowledge on sector-specific applications and practical, real-world use cases.

According to the latest McKinsey Global Survey on AI, 65% of professionals report regular use of Generative AI in their organisations. Additionally, over 50% of organisations recently surveyed by Great Learning intend to enhance their teams’ skills in Generative AI by FY25, reflecting a strong market trend. Enterprises also intend to expand this training beyond technical teams to encompass a broader range of roles, like Human Resources, Operations, Marketing, Customer Service, etc, aiming to automate repetitive tasks and boost efficiency.

Speaking on the launch and potential growth of the Generative AI Academy, Ritesh Malhotra, Enterprise Head Great Learning, said, “We are experiencing a transformative shift in the adoption of Generative AI across various industries. Approximately 60% of our active clients in the Consulting, IT, E-Commerce, and BFSI sectors have already leveraged our customised Gen AI training solutions. Our experience shows that while the entire organisation needs Gen AI training, it must be tailored to various functions, employee levels, business outcomes, and time commitments. We’ve also realised the criticality of including relevant use cases, such as indexing and searching products or sentiment analysis, in correlation to the sector in which the organisation operates. The training also includes virtual labs to practise and solidify their learning.”

The Generative AI Academy provides enterprise training solutions customised to organisational objectives and employee skill levels:

Foundational Skills: Designed for frontline and cross-functional teams, this program builds Gen AI literacy by demystifying AI technologies and integrating Gen AI into daily workflows to boost productivity and efficiency.

Practitioner Skills: Equips core IT and data professionals, data scientists, and software/AI engineers with fundamental and advanced Gen AI principles in various areas.

Executive Skills: This program, tailored for leaders and CXOs, helps them identify, develop, and execute impactful business strategies using Gen AI.

Enterprises have the flexibility to choose from virtual, in-person, or hybrid training formats based on their specific needs and preferences. Hands-on learning opportunities, including real-world use cases, labs, quizzes, and projects, will enable employees to quickly apply their knowledge and skills in practical settings, driving immediate benefits for their organisations.