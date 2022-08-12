Lenovo collaborates with organizations across Asia Pacific to upskill youth with future-ready tech skills

In line with the goals of International Youth Day 2022, observed on August 12, Lenovo is partnering with youth organizations across Asia Pacific to provide future-ready tech skills and access to technology to underrepresented youth. Beneficiary partners include TNS India Foundation (TNSIF), Code Like A Girl in Australia and New Zealand, Waffle in Japan, and Solve Education! in markets across ASEAN, including Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Hong Kong and Singapore.

Lenovo is committed to impacting 15 million lives globally through philanthropic programs and partnerships. With the new Lenovo TransforME grant program, Lenovo is also focusing on transforming 1 million lives by 2025 through skilling. Through long-standing partnerships with organizations across Asia Pacific, Lenovo is increasing access and cultivating greater interest in STEM education among youth, especially in underserved populations.